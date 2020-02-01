Eubank falls to Lady Rockets on Throwback Night

After a closely contested three quarters, the Rockcastle Lady Rockets pulled away from the Pulaski County Lady Maroons right at the end for a 56-50 victory last night at Pulaski. The Lady Maroons were wearing throwback uniforms of the Eubank Bulldogs.
The Lady Rockets led 36-35 heading into the final quarter. They opened up the fourth with a three-point play by junior forward Casey Coleman. Coleman was fouled on her mid-range jumper and put in the free throw to put Rockcastle up 39-35.
Both teams committed a number of fouls throughout the period, but the difference maker was that the Lady Rockets were able to put in their free throws and the Lady Maroons struggled to do so. This caused Rockcastle lead to slowly go up and past the midway point of the quarter they had a 48-39 lead.
Sophomore guard Caroline Oakes nailed a three-point shot to cut into the Lady Rocket lead. A few possessions later, after a pair of free throws by senior forward Haylee Ridner, and a mid-range shot by Heidi Thompson, the Lady Maroons cut the Rockcastle lead to just three points at 49-46.
Junior guard Lindsey Jones answered Pulaski's run with a big three point shot and then the Lady Rockets added another point off of a free throw by Coleman.
However, Oakes came right back and answered for the Lady Maroons with another three pointer. After her three though, the Maroons were nearly out of time and were forced to foul.
The Lady Rockets were able to capitalize on their free shots and left Pulaski with a 56-50 victory in the 47th District matchup.
Early in the game, the Lady Maroons came out of the gate on fire but slowed down as the first quarter progressed. Junior guard Maddy Dunn started them off with a driving layup. She was followed by a pair of three-point shots, one from Ridner, and one from junior center Dawn Wilson, along with a free shot by Oakes.
Pulaski's run gave them a 9-2 lead early in the first period, but their scoring slowed, and the Lady Rockets were able to catch up.
Despite their scoring dramatically slowing down, they did not give up their lead throughout the first and went into the second quarter ahead 13-10.
The Lady Rockets had back to back inside shots by Coleman, and senior guard Shelby Newland to take their first lead of the game early in the second quarter.
It was not the only lead change though, the teams flipped back and forth for several possessions and there were seven total lead changes throughout the second period.
Late in the quarter, a driving layup by Thompson gave the Lady Maroons a 25-22 lead heading into halftime.
After the break, freshman guard Keelee King evened up the score at 25-25 with a three pointer but a few possessions later, Rider retook the lead for Pulaski with a three of her own.
Later in the period, Newland hit a three ball that gave the Lady Rockets a 32-30 lead. Just like last time, Ridner came right back with a three pointer of her own to give her Lady Maroons the lead.
King eventually hit a buzzer beater midrange shot to give her Lady Rockets a 36-35 lead heading into the final period. Then, the Lady Rockets were able to pull away and win it.
Although the game did not end in the Maroons favor, there were a lot of bright spots throughout the game. Their top scorer on the night was sophomore guard Caroline Oakes. Oakes had some clutch shots throughout the game, especially in the fourth quarter, and finished with 14 points.
The top performer on night was junior forward Casey Coleman. Coleman led the Rockets in scoring with 18 and was consistent throughout the night to help Rockcastle to victory.
The loss was the sixth in a row for the Lady Maroons and they dropped to 12-10 on the season. They will be back in action tonight where they will face off with the East Jessamine Jaguars at West Jessamine High School in the North/South Shootout Classic.
RC 10 12 14 20 - 56
PC 13 12 10 15 - 50
ROCKCASTLE - Coleman 18, King 11, Newland 10, Himes 7, Brown 4, Jones 4, Lopez 2.
PULASKI - Oakes 14, Thompson 12, Ridner 11, Wilson 9, Dunn 4.
