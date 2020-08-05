Eva Gover plays in East-West All-Star Game

Submitted Photo

Former Pulaski County High School softball standout Eva Gover finished off her competitive softball career by playing in the Kentucky East-West All-Star Softball game. In a high school varsity softball career that spanned over seven years, Gover had over 700 at bats and maintained a .381 batting average, hit 48 doubles, five triples and 10 home runs. Eva Gover is the Pulaski County High School softball program's all-time hit leader with 226, and RBI's with 175. Eva Gover (right) played for her father Brad Gover (left) for her entire high school varsity career.

