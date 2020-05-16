Eva Gover's Softball Journey  

Seven years and over 200 varsity games is how long Pulaski County High School senior Eva Gover has been a part of the Lady Maroons’ softball program. As a young sixth-grader in 2014, Eva Gover was brought up to play on the Pulaski County High School varsity softball team after a massive walk-out in her dad’s - Brad Gover - first season as the head coach.
After 11 games into the 2014 softball season, 10 players and three assistant coaches quit the team after a coaching change was made placing Brad Gover at the helm of the Lady Maroons’ program. With just four players left on his roster, Coach Gover took to the high school and middle school hallways in search of new players to fill his roster. One of Coach Gover’s obvious choices was his then 13 year-old daughter - Eva Gover.
Through it all, the father/daughter duo toughed it out together to build the Lady Maroons’ softball program to what it is today. Along the way, Eva Gover compiled school record stats and earned statewide recognition for her immense dirt-diamond talent.
“It has been an absolute blessing to be able to coach Eva,” her dad Brad Gover stated. “Some people may think different when talking about coaching their own son or daughter, but I think it is the perfect job to be able to spend that time with them and watch them grow as a player and a person. Eva may think different because she probably had it a little tougher than most, when it comes to doing things right, and she would probably tell you that I expect things to be done perfect from her.”
“The things that I enjoyed most about coaching her was to share all the ups and downs, wins and losses, those crucial hits, the home runs, and the plays in the field. Those were things that no one can ever take away from us,” Brad Gover stated.
With nearly 700 at bats during her career, Eva Gover maintained a .381 batting average, hit 48 doubles, five triples and 10 home runs. Eva Gover is the program’s all-time hit leader with 226, and RBI’s with 175.
“Playing for my father for all those years was a blessing in many ways,” Eva Gover stated. “It molded me into the person that I am today. Having my father as my coach, I felt an even closer connection to my team. I felt accountable for my team family and how we performed.”
“This led to me holding myself to a higher standard in all that I do,” said Eva Gover. “Having the opportunity to have my father as my coach gave me the strong will, determination, and work ethic that I have today.”
As the lone senior on the 2020 Pulaski County High School softball team, Eva Gover was looking forward to spending her last season with her teammates, her friends, and her dad as her head coach.
“Missing my final season has been one of the most difficult things I’ve ever faced,” Eva Gover explained. “I’ve been waiting for seven years now for my time to be the senior and team captain. I was so excited to go after the region title that had eluded me.”
“I was devastated when I found out my team and I had lost that chance,” Eva Gover continued. “The one bright side, however, is that I know my team will be just as strong next year and ready to prove what they can do. I can’t wait to come back and watch them shine next season.”
The loss of her his lone senior’s final season was extremely hard on her coach, and especially her father.
“It was extremely disappointing not to be able to coach Eva her senior year,” Brad Gover stated. “She was just coming off of her best year from making Kentucky Junior All-Stars along with being named All-State and I know without a doubt that this year was going to be even better.”
“Eva had always wanted to win that regional crown, just like every other player wants to, and this year she was going to have an outstanding chance of doing that and capping her softball career off on a bang,” Coach Gover continued. “You just never really imagine anything like this happening until it does. I’ll never understand it, but Eva has come to terms with it and so have I.”
Making the loss of her senior softball season even tougher was her decision to not play softball at the next level so that she could concentrate on her college studies, which came as a disappointment to many of the collegiate coaches trying to recruit her.
“I guess the one thing that makes it a little easier is that Eva decided not to pursue softball in college, she told me last year that when she graduates that she was hanging her cleats up,” Brad Gover stated. “She will be attending the University of Louisville as an Honors Student, as well as being selected as a member of the Science Living Learning Community. Eva is majoring in Biology and plans to attend Medical School. Eva has already said that she can’t wait to come down and catch a few games next year, because she knows that this team is going to be something special to watch and hopefully win that regional crown.”
In the midst of the COVID-19 Pandemic isolation, Eva Gover got a pleasant surprise when her Lady Maroons softball teammates gave her a Senior Send-Off Parade in front of her house.
“I had a Senior Send-Off Parade put on by my team family,” Eva Gover said with a large smile. “During this time I’ve felt like I was missing something. It was closure. I felt like I hadn’t got the chance to say goodbye like I wanted to. The drive-thru parade was that closure for me. It was a complete surprise, I had no idea that they were coming, and I had to hold back tears when I saw my teammates. They had made signs and got me thoughtful gifts, that allow me to keep a piece of Pulaski County softball wherever I go.”
Eva Gover has always enjoyed her time on and off the field with her extended softball family, but it was the extra time she got to spend with her dad that she remembers the most.
“Mine and my father’s time together on the softball field has made our relationship stronger in every way,” Eva Gover said. “Pulaski softball has been an integral part of our family for years now, and I don’t know what our lives would be like without it. Working together on the softball field has taught us many things about each other and has made our bond stronger than ever.”
For the coach in Brad Gover, his daughter’s impressive stats made him happy and made his squad a better team. But the time on the softball fields with his daughter over the past seven years has been a priceless experience.
“All the time on the softball field has definitely brought us closer,” Brad Gover stated. “We’ve been through about everything imaginable together. We’ve had some tough times, but the good times have definitely outweighed the bad. We will always have that bond that we’ve shared on the softball field for the remainder of our days.”
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.