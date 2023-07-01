Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Some sun this morning with increasing clouds this afternoon. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High 92F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.