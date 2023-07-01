Lake Cumberland Speedway is gearing up to host an exhilarating evening of dirt track racing on Sunday, July 2nd. Racing enthusiasts from near and far are eagerly anticipating the DirtCar Summer Nationals and Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals first ever appearance at Hardgrove’s House of Hardcore Mayhem. Along with Pro Late Models, and GrassRoots Hobby Stocks promising an action-packed spectacle that will leave fans on the edge of their seats.
Located in Burnside, KY Lake Cumberland Speedway is renowned for its thrilling races and electrifying atmosphere. This upcoming event promises to be no exception, with a lineup that caters to a wide range of racing preferences.
The DirtCar Summer Nationals will showcase some of the most talented drivers in the region, competing for the $7,500 top prize. These high-powered stock cars will tear up the track, reaching breathtaking speeds and pushing the limits of their machines. With fierce competition and adrenaline-fueled battles, spectators can expect an unforgettable racing experience.
In addition to the Summer Nationals, the Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals will feature modified cars that have been meticulously tuned for maximum performance. These modified beasts will thrill the crowd with their lightning-fast speeds and daring maneuvers, displaying the skill and precision of the drivers behind the wheel.
The Pro Late Models category will showcase the next generation of racing talent, as up-and-coming drivers take to the track in their sleek and powerful machines. Expect to witness fierce rivalries and intense battles as these promising young drivers compete for victory.
For fans who appreciate grassroots racing, the GrassRoots Hobby Stocks event will provide a dose of classic dirt track action. These local heroes will demonstrate their skills and determination, offering a thrilling display of close-quarters racing and heart-pounding overtakes.
As if the racing action wasn’t enough, Lake Cumberland Speedway has a special treat in store for attendees. A HUGE fireworks show will light up the night sky, adding a spectacular visual spectacle to the already electrifying atmosphere.
Gates will open at 2 pm, allowing fans plenty of time to soak in the pre-race excitement and explore the various amenities available. Hotlaps will commence at 7 pm, setting the stage for an evening of non-stop racing action.
Grandstand admission is $35(10 and under fee) with pits being $45.
To plan your day and get the full schedule of events, visit www.lcspeedway.net. Whether you’re a die-hard racing fan or simply looking for a thrilling way to spend your Sunday, the dirt track racing extravaganza at Lake Cumberland Speedway is an event not to be missed. Grab your tickets, buckle up, and get ready for an unforgettable evening of high-octane entertainment!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.