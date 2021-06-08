The Eye Health of Somerset Athletics won the Lake Cumberland Cal Ripken 8U League Tournament. Championship team members are, front row from left, Tristan Hines, Keilen Calhoun, Luke Nichols, Jonathan Scott, and Cameron Worley; second row from left, Hensley Mitchell, Camren McMillin, Samuel Burkhart, Caine Roberts, and Hudson Blevins. Not pictured was Ryker McQueen. Coaches are Josh Nichols, Cody Worley, and Sam Burkhart.
Eye Health of Somerset Athletics win Cal Ripken 8U Tourney
Betty Isaacs 85, Passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021 in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Pulaski Funeral Home. Pulaski Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Robert Allen, Jr., 75, of Eubank, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021 at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital Jean Waddle Care Center. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
