Eye Health of Somerset Athletics win Cal Ripken 8U Tourney

Submitted Photo

The Eye Health of Somerset Athletics won the Lake Cumberland Cal Ripken 8U League Tournament. Championship team members are, front row from left, Tristan Hines, Keilen Calhoun, Luke Nichols, Jonathan Scott, and Cameron Worley; second row from left, Hensley Mitchell, Camren McMillin, Samuel Burkhart, Caine Roberts, and Hudson Blevins. Not pictured was Ryker McQueen. Coaches are Josh Nichols, Cody Worley, and Sam Burkhart.

 

 

The Eye Health of Somerset Athletics won the Lake Cumberland Cal Ripken 8U League Tournament. Championship team members are, front row from left, Tristan Hines, Keilen Calhoun, Luke Nichols, Jonathan Scott, and Cameron Worley; second row from left, Hensley Mitchell, Camren McMillin, Samuel Burkhart, Caine Roberts, and Hudson Blevins. Not pictured was Ryker McQueen. Coaches are Josh Nichols, Cody Worley, and Sam Burkhart.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you