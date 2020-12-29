Family is Everything for Riley Hull

Although a pandemic forced the cancellation of her high school junior softball season, Pulaski County High School senior Riley Hull still managed to have a outstanding softball campaign in 2020.
Hull's statewide and national attention continued to keep her in the 'softball spotlight' for a good part of 2020, which was topped off when she helped lead her Tennessee Mojo travel softball team to a USA Softball 16U Junior Olympics Cup National Championship.
And it was because of her national softball achievements, Riley Hull was named the 2020 Commonwealth Journal Female Athlete of the Year.
Prior to a 2020 high school softball season, that never happened, Hull was named the top softball player in the state of Kentucky by MaxPreps.com.
And despite never swinging at a single pitch during the spring of 2020, the awards kept pouring in for the Mississippi State University signee.
Hull, who was named All-State her freshman and sophomore softball seasons, was named the 2019-2020 Kentucky Softball Gatorade Player of the Year, and was the first Gatorade Kentucky Softball Player of the Year to be chosen from Pulaski County High School.
Also, Hull was awarded with a nod by Extra Inning Softball as one of the top players in America. In Hull's profile on Extra Inning Softball it stated, "Riley has been one of the nation's top prospects since 2017. Riley is a two-way threat with a great arm and a dangerous bat. Her most impressive stat is that she has never struck out in high school ball."
Prior to her 2020 awards, Hull won the coveted Johnny Bench Award, as the top high school softball catcher in the state of Kentucky. The Johnny Bench award was presented to her after a phenomenal 2019 high school sophomore season, which included a .589 batting average, a .622 on base percentage and a .953 slugging average. In her 2018 freshman season, Hull had a batting average of .520, hit 20 doubles, and scored 27 runs.
However, Riley Hull's journey to her legendary softball career Pulaski County High School was somewhat of a rocky road, with a few turns and adjustments along the way.
Hull had already made a name for herself on the softball field as a middle schooler for the Louisville Ballard Bruins varsity team, when her family decided to relocate. Riley's mom - Angie Taylor - thought her kids might adjust better to a large metro area similar to Louisville, but it was family that brought one of the top softball players in the nation to the local area.
"The idea to move to Somerset was really my idea," Riley Hull stated. "My mom, brother and I were looking for a new place to live and we were searching in places such as Georgetown and Scott County, but halfway through trying to find a house I really just had a 'self-to-self' moment that we should move closer to family and move near my grandparents - who live in McCreary County."
So in the summer prior to her freshman year, Riley Hull enrolled at Pulaski County High School - destined to become one of the greatest softball players to ever don the Lady Maroons uniform.
"It was tough leaving behind my friends, nobody likes change," Hull admitted. "Leaving some of my softball friends such as Allie Skaggs, who now plays for Arizona, was so hard to leave. But at the end of the day, you have to do what's best for the happiness of your own family."
"My initial first thoughts of Pulaski County was 'oh boy this is gonna be a cultural reset'," Hull laughed. "I've never seen a real cowboy until my first day of school, but it's growing on me and turns out I really like the country."
The all-state catcher, turned to her softball pitcher teammate to help her navigate her new environment at PCHS.
"My first official friend at Pulaski was actually Kaylee Strunk," Hull exclaimed. "We had the same lunch period and I was terrified to eat by myself, so I asked Kaylee if I could eat with her and her friends, and she was nice enough to let me. The rest is history."
Once Riley Hull took to the softball field at Pulaski County High School, the transition to her new surroundings became much easier. Not only did her talent on the dirt diamond make the Lady Maroons a better team, but she became a great teammate and soon everyone in the school building knew Riley Hull.
But Riley Hull feels her family has made her who she is, more than her immense softball skills.
"The biggest thing I have learned through my entire experience of moving, playing ball at a different town and just the change all together was that I cannot take my family for granted," Hull reflected. "My mom has been there for me through thick and thin, and I can't take her for granted. Also, my grandparents do so much for me that I could never repay them enough. My family just means so much more to me."
Hopefully, Riley Hull will get the chance to put an 'exclamation mark' on her high school softball career this spring. And when she does, her mom - Angie Taylor, her brother - Brady Hull, and her grandparents - Conley and Wanda Taylor will be right along beside her cheering her on every step of the way.
