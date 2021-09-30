Fan Appreciation Night at Lake Cumberland Speedway

Fans Appreciation Night will feature 4 divisions of racing, Pro Late Models-Open Wheel Modifieds-GrassRoots Hobby Stocks & FWD 4 Cylinders. Grandstand admission is only $10 with children 10 & under getting free admission. During intermission Saturday, fans are invited to come get pictures and autographs of their favorite drivers. All cars and drivers will be on the front stretch of the Speedway to allow fans to get up close and personal.
Lake Cumberland Speedway will also be recognizing the 2021 Division Champions in each class before the racing action.
Gates open at 2 p.m. on Saturday, with hot laps starting at 7 p.m.
For all things Lake Cumberland Speedway, visit LCSPEEDWAY.NET. Like us on Facebook-Lake Cumberland Speedway Dirt Racing and follow us on Twitter-@lc_speedway.
