Fathers know Best

Two of the Lady Warriors top players – junior Kaylee Young and freshman Kinsley Molden – have a unique perspective playing for the Southwestern High School girls basketball team. Both players have one of their parents on the Lady Warriors coaching staff.
Kinsley Molden's dad – Junior Molden – is the team's head coach, while Kaylee Young's stepdad – Casey Dalton – is the Lady Warriors' assistant coach. And both girls approached having to play for their respective fathers in different ways.
"I think it's a huge advantage to have my father coach me," Kinsley Molden stated. "When the big snowstorm hit, (Kaylee and I) were still coming to the gym with our dads."
Kaylee Young had a little more humorous approach with the family hardwood dynamics.
"I try not to listen to him (Casey Dalton) when he is yelling at me on the court," Young laughed. "So, I just let Junior (Molden) coach me."
Despite Young's lighthearted comment on her fathers' game-time advice, Coach Dalton has a vast knowledge of the game with head coaching experience on his resume. But more importantly, Dalton was a former standout player for Southwestern High School and was part of a Warriors region runner-up boys basketball team that were somewhat of the pioneers of the school's 'run-n-gun for three's' style of play.
"Back then we were called the 'Fastest Game in Town' because all we did was run down the court and shoot threes," Dalton laughed. "It was nothing but shoot threes and run the ball down the floor as fast as you can. If you were open, you better shoot it, or you were coming out the game."
Dalton compare his former high school team of nearly 15 years ago, to this year's back-to-back Lady Warriors regional championship squad.
"I think we're very similar," Dalton explained. "But what I like about this year's team is that we are unique in the fact that we can go both ways. If we need to shoot the threes, we can, but if we need power we can pound it inside. So, I think there's big time similarities, but I'd give this Lady Warriors' team the edge."
Junior Molden has followed the Lady Warriors' basketball program since it first started and has noticed a trend of great three-point shooters dating back to the great teams coached by the late Tim Rice and his predecessor Stephen Butcher.
"We have been very fortunate to have good shooters in our program," Coach Molden stated. "This year, we have a very unique team where we can shoot threes in transition. In the past, having the best point guard in the state in Alexa Smiddy, we used her for our younger girls to get better open shots."
"I don't think we shot as many threes this year compared to last year," Molden added. "We have went 'inside-out' a lot more and we're able to get into a half-court style now, and break down teams a little bit more."
And two of the better three-point shooters on the team is Kinsley Molden and Kaylee Young. Molden has nailed 73 shots from beyond the arc, while Young has made 47 treys on the season.
Both Molden and Young have different philosophies on shooting the three ball, and their stats prove that. Molden will usually let it fly from beyond the arc every chance she gets. Young, who is more relied on by her coaches for her defensive expertise, is more reserved in her her three-point shot selection.
"I just don't think about it," Kinsley Molden admitted. "If I'm out there and I'm open, I'm gonna shoot it. If I am not open, then I will pass it off."
In contrast, Young depends more on her feel for the long-range bomb.
"I'm the complete opposite," Young stated. "If I miss threes in pre-game warm-ups, then I fear I'm not gonna make 'em in the game. I'm a little hesitant, but once I make the first one it gives me confidence."
Like many of the other players on the Lady Warriors' current roster, both Molden and Young have been a part of all three of the team's state tournament appearances over the past four years. And both girls are used to the term 'underdog' being used to describe the Lady Warriors' chances of winning certain big games or a big tournaments.
"This year is definitely special," Young stated. "Yeah, we have lost seven games this year, but almost all of those losses were to some of the top teams in the state. Nobody really thought that we were gonna win just by looking at our record. Many might think we are underdogs and no one really thought we were gonna get to the state tournament. But we did and now we are prepared to play at the state tournament."
Much like her dad, Kinsley Molden relishes in the underdog role and is not affected by teams with better records that might overlook them.
"Being the underdogs is fine with me," Kinsley Molden stated. "Playing all those good teams gives us extra practice for the big games. Playing Bowling Green gave us extra practice for Mercer County, and that's how we roll."
Kaylee Young, Kinsley Molden and the rest of the Lady Warriors are hoping to roll their way through the KHSAA Sweet Sixteen Girls Basketball State Tournament. Southwestern opens up against McCracken County, in Rupp Arena, on Thursday, at 6 p.m.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
