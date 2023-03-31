Coming off of a big day on the plate on Tuesday that saw Southwestern defeat Somerset Christian 20-1, the Warriors were back on the softball diamond on Thursday evening, traveling over to London to take on the Lady Cardinals of South Laurel, a team that had been playing well as of late and was on a four game winning streak. The Cardinals led 4-0 after just two innings of play, with the Warriors then rallying to tie the score up in the top of the fifth. An unfortunate home run from South Laurel eighth grader Emmie Rice in the bottom of the same frame gave the Cardinals the lead again that they never relinquished, as Southwestern fell by a score of 6-4.
The Warriors actually out-hit the Lady Cardinals 8-7 in the loss, with Jordyn McDonald, Brynn Troxell and Kylie Dalton all having multi-hit games and Arabella Lowery also recording a hit. Troxell and Dalton each had two RBI’s, with Troxell connecting on a home run to left field in the top of the third inning. Sidney Hansen got the start on the mound for Southwestern and struck out five batters. South Laurel was led by three RBI’s from sophomore Addison Baker.
Southwestern falls to 5-6 for the season so far with the loss. They will be in action again on Saturday as they compete in the Estill County Triangle #2 event. They will take on Bourbon County at 2 p.m. and hosting Estill County at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.