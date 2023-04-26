The first annual Burnside Scrambled L-eGGs 5K was one to remember, as over 200 people crossed the finish line over the weekend at Burnside Elementary School.
The event, created to use funds for the Burnside Elementary School’s Beta Club, had 203 runners and walkers cover the scenic, 3.1-mile course in the third race of the year in the Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series Powered by Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
Seth Hardwick ran away from the competition for the third straight race of the year, covering the 3.1-mile course in a time of 16:13. Jeff Golden finished second in the event, crossing the finish line with a clocking of 18:40.
Drew Kelly (19:08), Blake Burchell (19:42), and Roberto Pascaul (19:50) finished third, fourth, and fifth, respectively. Sixth place belonged to William Hillock, JJ Wilson finished seventh, Jasper Pace came home in eighth, Isaac Edens was ninth, and James Hardy rounded out the top ten.
In the female division, Brianna Hillock was the top finisher with a time of 22:12. Hillock finished 13th overall. Samantha Hurst and C. Hardy were second and third in the female division, respectively.
Scrambled Legs ran away with first place in the team division, scoring a race-low 69 points. Phoenix Racing (112 points) and Spectrum Running Club (204 points) rounded out the top three in the team standings.
The next race in the series will be the SuperHeroes 5K on Saturday, May 6th, at 8:00 AM. Due to the construction of a new road, the race will start and finish at a new location this year — Science Hill School.
The fourth race in the series, the SuperHeroes 5K, will feature a slight change in the race course from previous years. Folks will see much of the same terrain in this year’s race, but the distance will remain 3.1 miles.
Please visit the Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series website to sign up for the next race. To receive a percentage off of the race entry fee, use the code CJSPORTS at checkout.
