The 2023 volleyball season is in full force its first week, with the Southwestern Warriors, last year’s runners-up in the 12th Region, taking on the Somerset Christian Lady Cougars, who feature the returning 12th Region Player of the Year in Addison Cunnagin. Although it was a home game for the Warriors, the Cougar faithful made their presence known throughout the evening’s contest.
Southwestern was replacing several of their starting players this year, so time would only tell if the Cougars were game enough to take the title of best local team from them. The two teams battled back and forth and it looked like anyone’s game throughout. However, on this night, the first game for both teams, it was Somerset Christian who prevailed and showed their might, sweeping the Warriors 3-0 (25-21, 25-19, 25-21) to put the rest of the 12th Region on notice.
An error for the Warriors earned the Lady Cougars the first point in the very first set. After a kill from eighth grader Ally Idlewine, senior Payton Acey scored her first kill of the season to put the Warriors on the board. The Cougars took an early 4-1 advantage after the first kill of the season from Cunnagin and an ace from freshman Reagan Childers.
Two straight aces from senior Lexi Morrow tied the game at 4-4. The set got much tighter between the two teams from this point, with the teams trading points. A hammer of a hit from Cunnagin earned her the kill to make it 14-12 in favor of the Warriors after a great volley. The game was tied 15-15 at the halfway point, but that is where the visitors on the scoreboard took control of the set.
The Cougars went on a a quick 4-0 run to take a 19-15 lead following another ace from Childers. The Warriors responded with their own 5-1 run to tie the game back up at 20-20 following kills from juniors Halle Norvell, Madison Blevins and Adison Black. However, the Cougars responded right back, outscoring Southwestern 5-1 the rest of the way to take the first set by a score of 25-21. The set ended after two kills from senior Olivia Murrer and a set-ending service error by Southwestern.
After a break, the Warriors came out in the second set fast and aggressive, taking a commanding 11-2 edge in the blink of an eye. Norvell and Black were huge during this span for the home team, with Norvell grabbing two kills and Black adding two kills and a block up front. The Cougars’ first three points of the set came off kills from Cunnagin. Southwestern led 18-10 heading into the latter stages of the set, with Acey, junior Railey Housley and Black all grabbing more kills for the Warriors and freshman Catherine Hardy grabbing a kill for the Cougars, along with a block from senior Lydia Fisher.
Disaster struck for the Warriors after this though, as Somerset Christian went on a 13-0 run to put the home team on the brink of a 2-0 deficit in the game. Southwestern committed a ton of errors during this span, gifting the Lady Cougars a lot of points. Cunnagin added three more kills to her total during the run as well, with Childers grabbing yet another ace. Somerset Christian hit the ball out of bounds to bring an end to the run as they led 23-19, before a kill from Fisher and a set-ending block from Fisher and freshman Sara Tucker gave the Cougars the set 25-19 and put them one set away from a historic victory.
The third set started out evenly between both teams, with neither able to take much of a lead. The Warriors were kept afloat early by more kills from Acey and Black, as well as an ace. Cunnagin grabbed another three kills and an ace early for the Cougars and following a net error by Somerset Christian, the Warriors were ahead slightly at 8-7.
The Cougars then went on another spree, scoring seven straight points to take a 14-8 edge in the contest. Fisher scored three aces during the run for Somerset Christian. Southwestern battled back with kills from Morrow and Norvell to climb closer at a 16-12 score line. Kills from the senior tandem of Murrer and Cunnagin brought the Cougars to a 19-13 lead to put the visitors on the brink of earning a sweep.
Southwestern refused to give up, outscoring Somerset Christian 8-3 to bring the deficit down to just one point at 22-21 as the set was just a few serves away from coming to a close. Norvell was key here, scoring three kills, along with kills from Black and Morrow and an ace from Acey. The Cougars soon spoiled any chance of the Warriors coming back however, as Murrer took over at the close of the contest with a kill and two straight aces to claim the third set and thus the game by a score of 25-21, giving Somerset Christian their first ever volleyball victory over Southwestern. Head coach LaDawna Tucker was extremely proud of her group and everyone that played a part in the historic victory.
“It’s always exciting to play and win a district match on the road. These girls really wanted this win against Southwestern and they fought hard for it tonight. We are also so very thankful to have such a loyal fan base that shows up to support these girls. The fans of ‘Cougar Nation’ are a force to be reckoned with and we greatly appreciate their support,” she exclaimed.
Cunnagin led the Cougars with 14 kills, while Southwestern was led by Black’s 10 kills.
Somerset Christian begins the season 1-0 and will next take on Danville in the 12th Region All “A” Classic on Aug. 26.
Southwestern starts out 0-1 on the season and will next be in action on Saturday as they head to West Jessamine for two games. The Warriors will take on Pulaski County at 11 a.m. and hosting West Jessamine at noon.
