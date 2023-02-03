In the first meeting between the two schools earlier this season, Southwestern couldn’t miss from three-point range in a blowout of their rivals the Somerset Lady Jumpers. Fans were in store for a whole different ball game on a chilly Friday night.
The chilly night was apropos for the shooting going on at the Briar Patch, as neither team seemed to be able to buy a bucket throughout a majority of the game. Both teams, however, were playing extremely stingy defense, recording multiple steals and blocks. The Lady Warriors were still missing guard Kinsley Molden due to injury but still came out with a hard-earned 36-29 victory over the Lady Jumpers. Head coach Junior Molden was very happy with the victory despite poor shooting from his team.
“We will take any regional win on the road we can get. Coach McWhorter had her team ready to compete tonight in a great basketball environment. She’s done a great job since being hired at Somerset. My team was getting the looks we wanted, just a tough night shooting the ball. I’m happy with our defense but our overall energy level could have been better, especially for a rivalry game,” he expounded.
Southwestern began the game on a bit of a high note as Ayden Smiddy hit a three-point basket to put the Lady Warriors up early, a lead that Southwestern kept for the whole game. The visiting team went on a 9-1 run that lasted most of the quarter, with the run only broken up by a made free throw from Mackenzie Fisher. Kaylee Young hit a three during the run, one of only three that the Warriors made the whole night. Smiddy added another two, with Jordyn McDonald adding one from the line. Haley Combs scored four straight to end the first quarter for the Lady Jumpers, as they found themselves down 9-5.
Payton Acey began the second quarter with a made shot from the free throw line, before two made free throws from Sophie Barnes following an offensive rebound trimmed the Southwestern lead to 10-7. Two more from Acey and another three from Smiddy gave the Lady Warriors a 15-9 lead. McKenzie Williams was all over the floor in the period, securing multiple rebounds and steals. Grace Bruner scored six points in the quarter to lead Somerset. Acey added two more before the end of the half and Southwestern went into the break up 17-13.
The final three-pointer of the contest was scored early in the third quarter by Williams. This have Southwestern their biggest lead since the first quarter at 20-13. After buckets from McDonald and Young for Southwestern, as well as another bucket from Bruner, the Jumpers found themselves down 24-16 midway through the period. Somerset, to their credit, went on a 6-0 run to close the quarter and trimmed their deficit to 26-22. Two-pointers were scored by Fisher, Jaelyn Dye and Combs on the run. It began to feel like the first team to get to 30 points was winning this ball game.
Dye made a free throw to begin the fourth quarter that saw the Lady Jumpers bring the game within one possession. Young then made a basket that gave her 1000 points for her career, a terrific accomplishment that makes her the fourth Lady Warriors to hit that mark this season. Coach Molden had some great words to say about her after the game.
“I also want to say how proud I am of Kaylee Young. Kaylee is a pass-first player and does all the little things for our team’s success. She has been a special player here at Southwestern and is the epitome of our We>Me culture,” he explained.
After a made free throw from Young and McDonald, Fisher answered with two made from the line, with Dye hitting another from the stripe, to once again make it a one possession game at 30-27. As the game began entering its final minutes, the Lady Warriors began running a four corners offense to drain time off the clock with both teams struggling to put the ball in the basket. Smiddy then came up huge, going 6-6 from the line over the final three minutes of the period to give Southwestern the season sweep of the Lady Jumpers 36-29.
Southwestern was led by a game-high 14 points from Ayden Smiddy, as well as 10 points from Kaylee Young. Other scorers included Payton Acey with five, Jordyn McDonald with four and McKenzie Williams with three.
Somerset was led by Grace Bruner with nine, Jaelyn Dye with seven and Haley Combs with six. Other scorers included Mackenzie Fisher with five and Sophie Barnes with two.
Southwestern, now 15-9 for the season, will play their home finale on Saturday night against Anderson County, with tip scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Somerset falls to 14-11 for the season and the Lady Jumpers will be back in action on Saturday as well as they will travel to Whitley County for a 5:30 p.m. tip.
