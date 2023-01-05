Occasionally you might find a high school basketball player who also is part of the cheerleading squad but it does not happen often.
That’s what makes the situation at Somerset High School this season so unique. Five players who are all contributors to the girls basketball team are also part of the cheerleading squads.
“These girls came to me. They wanted to do it,” said Beth Bruner, the cheerleading coach. “Athletes are athletes. If you are athletic, you can do this (cheer).”
Bruner’s daughters, seniors Kate and Grace Bruner, had cheered before. Beth Bruner says the other three — seniors MacKenzie Fisher and Kayleigh Bartley along with sophomore Sophie Barnes — are all “newbies” with no cheer experience.
“Sophie did it in middle school but for the seniors, this is their first year. But they are athletes and were able to learn and now they love it,” Beth Bruner said.
Somerset’s basketball team got off to a 9-4 start. Grace Bruner averages 15.2 points and 9.4 rebounds per game while her sisters averages 11.3 points and 2.7 rebounds per game. Fisher has played in every game while Bartley has played in 10 and the two are combining for 5.3 points per game while White has played in eight games.
“My girls have played basketball since they were little bitty. They cheered for the first time in second grade until fifth grade and then Grace competed with us a couple of years ago. Kate filled in for her last year when Grace was hurt,” Beth Bruner said.
“My girls actually do the stunting. They are bases in the stunt groups. They have two hours of basketball and then two hours of cheer most days. When we had a (basketball) doubleheader, they played and then put the (cheer) uniforms on and cheered for the boys game. They have cheered at soccer. It’s hard work.”
The Bruners are triplets — their brother is a senior basketball/football player. Their older brother is a walk-on football player at Kentucky and their youngest brother is a three-sport athlete.
“My girls are very competitive, I don’t have to encourage them on the competition mats. They are very driven. They want the basketball team to succeed and they want our cheer group to succeed.”
About a month ago the five had a rare cheerleading/basketball competition on the same day.
Somerset had a basketball game at Knightstown, Ind., in the historic Hoosiers gym and then the girls had to go straight to Winchester for the KHSAA Cheer State Championship at George Rogers Clark High School (they had already played two games earlier in the week and practiced their cheer routine every day that week).
“We hit our routine and got third in the state in the medium division after we had gone to Indiana and beat Rowan County,” Beth Bruner said. “That was a big day. We had to drive about three hours after the basketball game and then put cheer uniforms on and walk out and hit the routine. But athletes are fearless and like challenges.”
The movie “Hoosiers” released in 1987 starred Gene Hackman as a basketball coach who led a tiny Indiana basketball team to the high school state championship and defied all odds to win. Bruner said the cheerleaders/players watched the movie during the summer.
“When I was a cheerleader at Laurel County, our girls won state the year the movie came out,” she said. “The movie had a lot of meaning for us.”
Bruner moved to Somerset in 2000 and started helping with the cheer team and now is the head coach. Her cheer team now consists of 27 girls and four boys.
However, her daughters are basketball-first despite their mom’s love for cheerleading.
“My daughter Grace said she was not ever going to miss a game to cheer,” Bruner said. “That’s why even with the state cheer competition, I was not going to buck basketball. I just had to figure it out logistically so they could do both.
“Grace loves basketball. She has had two ACL repairs. Her freshman year she got hit in soccer and missed the basketball season. Her junior year in December she took another hit and had to get the knee fixed again,” Bruner said. “It was the same knee but she was back for soccer, played all season and now is enjoying basketball.
“I just want all the girls to have fun doing both basketball and cheerleading. I love their enthusiasm and how they want to do well in both. I know it’s hard for them but they all do a great job and hopefully are having a lot of fun doing it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.