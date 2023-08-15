LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne is losing one of his top recruits before practice even begins.
Five-star wing Trentyn Flowers dealt the Cardinals' rebuilding program a serious blow Monday when he announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he is leaving school immediately to play professional basketball in Australia.
He wrote:
"Dear Card Nation. Those that know me know my biggest dream has always been to play in the NBA. Recently, I have been blessed with the opportunity of a lifetime -- to play professional basketball in Australia and take another big step toward my NBA dream.
"This was not an easy decision, because playing for Louisville was also a dream of mine. While my time in Louisville has been short, it has been an amazing experience and I can't thank you all enough. The coaching staff has been very supportive and has helped me tremendously this summer, and playing along such tremendous players was really inspiring. The love and support the entire city has shown me is something I'll never forget."
He added that taking this step will allow him to devote all of his focus and commitment directly into the game to develop his skills.
Flowers, a 6-foot-8 product of the Combine Academy in Charlotte, N.C., reclassified into the 2023 class to sign with U of L in April after averaging 16 points, six rebounds and 1.2 assists per game as a junior. He previously played his freshman season at Huntington (W. Va.) Prep, where he averaged 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.
With Flowers in line to play a crucial role on a roster featuring nine newcomers, Payne said he and his staff were "certainly disappointed in his decision and the timing."
"We fully believe in the University of Louisville’s ability to help student-athletes reach their goals, including to play at the highest levels of professional basketball — and we’re confident that Trentyn could have achieved his dreams by making Louisville his home," Payne added in a statement. "However, we wish Trentyn and his family well in all of their future endeavors."
When he signed, Payne called him "an elite athlete" and "one of the most talented young players, regardless of class, in the country."
CARDS TO FACE TEXAS IN GARDEN
U of L announced Monday that the Cardinals will face Texas in the first round of the 2023 Empire Classic benefiting the Wounded Warrior Project in Madison Square Garden in New York on Nov. 19. Defending national champion Connecticut will play Indiana in the other semifinal of the doubleheader scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Second-round matchups are set for Nov. 20 beginning at 4:30 p.m. Television assignments will be announced later.
Louisville is 4-1 all-time against Texas, which finished 29-9 last season, won the Big 12 Tournament and advanced to the NCAA Elite Eight. The teams haven't met since the Cards defeated the Longhorns 78-63 in the 1997 NCAA East Regional. Dick Vitale lists Texas at No. 23 in his preseason Top 25.
U of L RECEIVES A POLL VOTE
In the Associated Press preseason football poll released Monday, U of L tied with Troy at No. 34 by virtue of receiving one vote -- No. 16 from Brett McMurphy of Stadium.com. The Cards open the season on Sept. 1 against Georgia Tech in Atlanta. Three ACC teams are ranked -- No. 8 Florida State, No. 9 Clemson and No. 21 North Carolina -- but U of L will play none of them under the league's new 3-5-5 scheduling format that eliminated divisions.
In fact, the Cards' lone opponent ranked in the initial poll is No. 23 Notre Dame, which will visit L&N Stadium on Oct. 7.
