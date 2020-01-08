FLW Series Championship returns to Lake Cumberland in 2020

BURNSIDE, Ky. (Jan. 7, 2020) - FLW (Fishing League Worldwide), in conjunction with the Somerset Tourist & Convention Commission and the Burnside Tourism Commission, announced today that the 2020 FLW Series Championship will be held at Lake Cumberland in Burnside and Somerset, Kentucky, Nov. 5-7, 2020.
image006.jpgThe 2020 FLW Series Championship will feature 251 boats - the top 25 pros and co-anglers from each of the eight FLW Series divisions, the highest finishing boater and co-angler from each regional at the Phoenix Bass Fishing League All-American, the College Fishing presented by YETI national champions, and as many as 18 international pros and co-anglers from 10 countries - competing for a top prize of $200,000 in cash plus lucrative contingency bonuses. The winning co-angler at the championship earns a $30,000 Phoenix bass boat with a 115-horsepower outboard.
"On behalf of Somerset Tourism, we are thrilled to be selected as the tournament host for the 2020 FLW Series Championship," said Leslie Ikerd, Director of Tourism for the Somerset Tourist & Convention Commission. "After the successful event last year, we look forward to welcoming the anglers back to our community. Make plans to come early or stay late and explore The Spirit of Southern Kentucky."
"Burnside, Kentucky is honored to co-host the FLW Series Championship again in 2020," said Frank Crabtree, Executive Director for the Burnside Tourism Commission. "Lake Cumberland is a massive fishery and the stage is set for one final slugfest to complete the 2020 season. Anglers will launch from the historic battleground of General Burnside Island State Park, and our town can't wait to have FLW, their fans, their anglers and their families back here for the Championship."
Lake Cumberland has played host to 38 FLW tournaments across five circuits in the 25-year history of the organization. The south-central Kentucky impoundment has hosted two High School Fishing tournaments, one College Fishing tournament, 29 Phoenix Bass Fishing League events, three FLW Series tournaments and three FLW Tour (now FLW Pro Circuit) events.
"We've had great success hosting our FLW events on Lake Cumberland in the past, and the fantastic fishing and fan enthusiasm at our previous tournaments have made coming back an easy choice," said Kathy Fennel, FLW Executive Vice President and General Manager. "We are proud to bring our FLW Series Championship back to our fans in Somerset and Burnside."
The 2020 FLW Series schedule, along with complete details, rules and payouts for the season can be found online at FLWFishing.com.
For complete details and updated information on the FLW Series visit FLWFishing.com. For regular updates, photos, tournament news and more, follow the FLW Series on FLW's social media outlets at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
About FLW
FLW is the world's largest tournament-fishing organization, providing anglers of all skill levels the opportunity to compete for millions in prize money across five tournament circuits. Headquartered in Benton, Kentucky, FLW and its partners conduct more than 290 bass-fishing tournaments annually around the world, including the United States, Canada, China, Italy, South Korea, Mexico, Namibia, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, and Zimbabwe.
FLW tournament fishing can be seen on the Emmy-nominated "FLW" television show while Bass Fishing magazine delivers cutting-edge tips from top pros. Acquired by Major League Fishing in late 2019, FLW is expanding its programming in 2020 to the Outdoor Channel and the Sportsman Channel as well as on-demand at MyOutdoorTV (MOTV).
For more information visit FLWFishing.com and follow FLW at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.