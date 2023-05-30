NICHOLASVILLE — Statistically, only ten percent of all high school athletes compete in a high school state championship. Southwestern High School and Pulaski County sent three. Singles player Jackson Flynn, a sophomore at Southwestern, was ready to be the first tennis player to compete in the KHSAA State tournament since 2006, the same year that Flynn was born. In 2019, Southwestern had a doubles team qualify but personal reasons kept them from competing. Flynn made the state tournament by making it to the semifinals of the 12th Region Tournament before falling to eventually runner-up Skyler Lee.
Pulaski County High School sent doubles partners seventh grader Carter Heist and eighth grader Aiden Webb, both students at Northern Middle School. Heist and Webb also made it to the semifinals of the region tournament, before falling to eventual winners Ethan Willoughby and Gunner Floyd.
Jackson Flynn fell to Paducah Tilghman’s Cameron Wright two sets to zero 6-1 and 6-3. Flynn was able to make some impressive serves but ultimately fell. After the game, Flynn just had one word to describe how he felt.
“Hot,” he said jokingly after his contest was on the outdoor courts of the Top Seed Tennis Club.
Carter Heist and Aiden Webb were no match for the McCracken County team of senior Connor McIntosh and junior Wyatt Crabtree. They lost two sets to zero, 6-0 for both.
Reaching the state tournament is an impressive feat. Pulaski County and Southwestern should be proud of their players and will do big things in the future.
