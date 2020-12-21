Following Family History: Sophomore Brodie Williams is making his own mark on the family football legacy at Somerset High School

When Brodie Williams took up playing football as a small boy in the Somerset Youth Football League, he was well aware of his family's legacy with football in the local area.
His grandfather, Jim Williams, was an all-state football player for the Briar Jumpers back in 1948 and later came back to Somerset after an NFL career to coach the Somerset football team for 10 seasons. Williams led the Briar Jumpers to their first state semifinal game in 1959. Jim Williams is in the Somerset High School Hall of Fame and the University of Louisville Hall of Fame.
His father Bart Williams, who graduated from Somerset in 1980, has dedicated his past 31 years working with the Somerset Youth Football League.
His two older brothers, Boone and Jake, were both standout football players for the Briar Jumpers. Boone Williams, who graduated from Somerset in 2006, helped lead the Briar Jumpers to the 2005 state semifinals. Jake Williams, who graduated from Somerset in 2010, was part of the 2009 Briar Jumper state runner-up football team that went undefeated up until the state title game.
Only a sophomore on this year's Somerset varsity team, Brodie Williams saw limited action on the gridiron. However, the youngest Williams sibling played a key role for the Briar Jumpers special teams - as their extra-point kick holder.
Brodie had a part in Briar Jumpers history, this season, when he helped senior kicker Madison Ruble become the first female to score points for the 113-year old Somerset football program.
"At the time, I had no idea Madison was the first female to score points for the Somerset football program," Brodie Williams stated. "I just knew she was a senior and she had missed an extra point earlier in the season. I just wanted to see her score an extra point before her senior season ended."
Brodie Williams might have not been aware of the historical significance of Madison Ruble's extra point. However, he was reminded every day of the impact of his grandfather's contribution to the Briar Jumpers program each time he waked into the James R. Williams Fieldhouse.
"Brodie was just a little boy when my father (Jim Williams) passed away, so he didn't really get to know him that well," Brodie's father Bart Williams stated. "But he knows that his grandfather must have been significant to the program if his name was on a building."
By the time Brodie Williams made his way to the middle school level at Meece Middle School, he was used in several different positions on the field - including back-up quarterback. Brodie's time behind center for the Junior Jumpers was very limited until his final game at the middle school level.
With less than a 24-hour notice, Brodie Williams was called to take over the starting quarterback position in the 2018 Kentucky Middle School Football Association Division 3 State Championship - after the Briar Jumpers' starting quarterback went down with an injury in the state semifinal game.
In dramatic fashion, Brodie Williams threw the game-winning touchdown pass in Meece Middle School's middle school state championship win over Hancock County. That 2018 middle school state title was only the program's third KYMSFA state title.
"Brodie's older brothers would always tease him that his middle school state title didn't count since there wasn't a middle school state championship game around when Jake and Boone played," his father laughed.
Brodie finally became legit in the Williams football family when he was part of the Briar Jumpers program's first-ever KHSAA state football championship in 2019.
In fact, all three of the Williams boys have KHSAA state football championship rings. Brodie won his in 2019, when the Briar Jumpers won the Class 2A state football title. Boone Williams was an assistant coach on the 2007 Class 4A Lexington Catholic state title team, and Jake Williams got his state title ring as an assistant coach for the Louisville Trinity 2019 Class 6A state championship team.
"That was a special weekend for us last year," Bart Williams said. "Brodie was part of Somerset's first-ever state title team on Saturday, and Jake helped coach a state title team on Sunday."
"I am so proud of all three of my boys and their football accomplishments, and I know my father (Jim Williams) would be just as proud if he was still alive," Bart Williams stated. "Jake actually made the decision the teach high school and coach football, during his sophomore year of high school, after my father had passed away. Jake told me he was moved by all the men that had come up to him at my father's funeral telling him how much of an impact my father had on their lives as their coach. Jake had a lot of career options, but he never wavered from his goal of being a high school football coach."
Jim Williams would have definitely been proud of that.
And without a doubt, Jim Williams would have been the happiest man alive to see his alma mater win their first football state championship title, and the fact that his grandson Brodie Williams was part of that historic Briar Jumper team.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
