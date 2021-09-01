Football Changes: Pulaski County picks up Boyle County for Friday, while Wayne County will now host Adair County

The 2021 football season has resembled a game of 'musical chairs'. With the latest surge of COVID-related cancellations, football coaches around the state often find themselves scurrying around to find a new opponent to play on Friday nights.
Locally, that has definitely been the case.
On Monday, the Pulaski County High School football team found out their game at Lincoln County had been cancelled due to COVID-related issues. On Tuesday evening, the Maroons rescheduled with 4A powerhouse Boyle County High School - at Danville - for this upcoming Friday night.
On Wednesday, Wayne County High School's Friday night football game at Rockcastle County was cancelled. However, the Cardinals will now play Adair County in Monticello on Friday.
Last week, Wayne County had to cancel their home game against Pulaski County - forcing the Maroons to travel to Lexington Catholic. Meanwhile, Russell County had to cancel their game with Somerset High School last Friday - leaving the Briar Jumpers without a Week 2 game.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
