Football teams take to the road in Week 2  

In Week 1, all three local teams started out their respective seasons in bowl games and close to home. But in Week 2, the three local team will hit the road on Friday.
Both Southwestern and Pulaski County will be looking for their first wins on the season, while Somerset will leave the friendly confines of the newly-turfed William Clark Field for a more hostile environment n Montgomery County.
Southwestern at Madison Southern
The Warriors suffered a crushing 31-7 defeat to powerful Belfry in last week’s Don Franklin Bowl, but perhaps their toughest opponent, to date, has been the injury factor. According to first-year coach Jason Foley, the Warriors have about nine players injured and several of those injured sat out most of their opening game on Friday
“We have been hit by he injury factor more that you would like,” Foley complained. “You are always going to have a couple of injuries, and in some bad cases you might have four or five. Right now, we have got eight or nine varsity kids that are battling injuries. We had three starters go out of the game with injuries.”
“You always deal with a little bit of injures, but it is a little extreme what we are dealing with right now,” Foley said.
The Warriors have three players in Mason Parson, Xavier Streeter and Maddox Mink going through concussion protocol. Southwestern defensive lineman Ethan McGuire and Cody Harmon are both recovering from knee problems. Foley is hoping all of these players will be ready to go for Friday’s game at Madison Southern High School.
Chase Doan had a leg hyperextension during last week’s game, but has practiced all week and will play Friday although not at 10 percent.
Junior Chanler Crabtree, who took snaps at the quarterback position all spring and summer, looks to have torn a ligament in arm and is doubtful for rest of season. Warrior defensive standout Rowan Pennington came out of last week’s game and missed the entire second half, but will play this week.
“We are going to rely on some of our young kids, get those kids some good experiences and make the most of it,” Foley stated. “The silver lining to our injury situation is that it will force us to see what some younger kids can do that maybe wouldn’t had the opportunities to play in a varsity game. I think we will have a few kids step up and hopefully when we get down to district play it will give us that depth we would like to have.”
Despite the injuries and the loss to Belfry in Friday’s Don Franklin Bowl, Foley saw some good things out of this defensive unit.
“We played a very, very god football team in Belfry, who at the very top of Class AAA,” Foley stated. “So, they were a good challenge for us. I thought our defense played well, especially in the first half. It hurt us when we had three or four guys go down. We made some good plays on special teams at times, but never could get anything going offensively.”
Junior Blake Burton, who had joined the Warrior football team just a few weeks prior, had the taunting task of leading Southwestern at the quarterback position in the season opener.
“Blake Burton had very limited reps at the quarterback position, since he had only been with the team for a few weeks,” Foley explained. “He sort of got thrown into the fire, but hopefully going forward we will improve in that aspect at the quarterback spot. We still got to clean up some things at the line of scrimmage.”
Foley sees Madison Southern is a good at Run defense, and sees that as a big challenge fo the Warriors on Friday.
“I think defensively, Madison Southern is very good against the run,” Foley stated. “They did give up some passing against Tates Creek, but they did good stopping the run. “They have a good playmaker in Tobias Storm, who plays quarterback and tailback. They got two good receivers, Jayshaun Ethridge and Walt Smith, that can make plays.”
Being on the road and short-handed will make the Warriors task of getting a road win a little more challenging.
“We know it is going to be a big challenge on the road, and we are going to be relying on several freshman and several young kids in the absence of about eight of our varsity players,” Foley stated. “To win, we have got to establish the run and then hopefully we can make some play options in our passes game. Defensively, we got to make some sound plays and make it hard on Madison Southern, and defense is sort of the strength of our team right now.”
Southwestern (0-1) downed Madison Southern (0-1) by a score of 48-15 last year at the Reservation
Somerset versus Montgomery County
New turf, a new season and a big win 40-0 win over Rockcastle County made for a happy Briar Jumper Nation in Week 1. Now Somerset will have to hit the road to take on Montgomery County in their Week 2 match-up.
Briar Jumper head coach Robbie Lucas was happy with what he saw in his team in the opening game of the season.
“I though we handled the situation pretty good for being the first game out of the blocks,” Lucas stated. “I thought our offensive and defensive lines played really well. After watching film, fundamentally I was impressed at how well our defensive line played. We hadn’t been the most fundamentally sound, but they were Friday night.”
“Our linebackers and our secondary held up,” Lucas stated. “I know Rockcastle struggled a little bit throwing the football. I don’t believe we had any turnovers, and this was a good place to start.”
But Lucas sees a much sterner test this Friday in Montgomery County.
“Montgomery County is a very physical team,” Lucas warned. “They are a Wing-T team with a lot of no huddle, and without a lot of motion. Their fullback (Josh Wheaton) gained around 1,200 yard last year, and he is back. From the games I saw on film Wheaton gained about 500 yards in two games. He is obviously a tough kid to bring down with good speed and good size. The sheer number of kids that have, with over a 100 kids on their team, so they will be able to platoon a little bit. I worry about us getting worn down.”
Lucas believes Montgomery County’s depth and quick no-huddle could cause problems for his team.
“We need to make sure we don’t turn the ball over,” Lucas stated. We have got to be able to line up to the quick huddle that Montgomery County shows even through it is Wing-T. They muddle huddle right next to the ball, get to the line of scrimmage quick and snap it. I think out special teams may play a little more in the game this week. We didn’t have to rely on special teams last week, but may have to this week.”
Despite a rousing season-opening win for the Briar Jumper football team this past week, it was a rather somber week after the unexpected death of defensive coordinator Jared Swearingen’s mother.
“We don’t force the kids to go to funerals or anything like that because that is sort of a personal thing,” Lucas explained. “However, almost every kid on the team showed up for the funeral to show support for Coach Moose (Swearingen) and his family. I am really proud of that fact that this team is close knit and this showed the depth that the kids care about Coach Moose. He has been with our team for awhile, and the kids absolutely love him. This week really put things in perspective.”
The excitement around the Willam Clark Field was at an all-time high with the new artificial turf playing field being unveiled for the first time. Lucas fears his team might have a little letdown from the Week 1 hype.
“I really worry about it being the first game on the road and being in a hostile environment,” Lucas warned. “Yeah, last week was an exciting and positive environment with the new turf on our home field, but I am a little worried about a possible letdown and going on the road.”
Somerset (1-0) and Montgomery County (1-0) did not play each other last season.
Pulaski County at Wayne County
With a new Maroons’ quarterback going head-to-head with the next University of Kentucky quarterback, Pulaski County was relatively pleased with their seasoning opening play. But a late surge by Lexington Catholic allowed the Knights to overtake the Maroons last in the game.
“We are proud of the way they played last week with a lot of intensity and a lot of emotion,” Pulaski County coach Johnny Hines stated. “They played hard, physical and those all are good things. We made some mistakes as expected in the first game of the season.”
“The frustrating thing for us is that we feel like we made one or two more mistakes than Lexington Catholic did,” Hines stated. “We feel like we should have won the game, and that put sort of a sour taste in our mouth. We can’t replay it, so we got to move on and get better.”
Now Pulaski County faces another tough opponent in Week 2, in a true road game. Wayne County has had unparalleled program success over the past several seasons and we able to squeak out a 34-25 over Pulaski County last season at Maroons Stadium.
“Wayne County is really tough and this is a team that is very physical and very well coached,” Hines vaunted. “Wayne County’s program has come so far under Shawn Thompson, especially in the last six or seven years.They are a true state title contender in their class, and they show it when they take the field.”
“They have got as good of a running game as anyone we will play,” Hines stated. “Running back Braedon Sloan is very fast, elusive, strong and a hard runner. Brody Weaver are also good running backs for them. They got good athletes and they are believing in each other and that makes it a tough place to play in Wayne County.”
Hines knows that his Maroons have to Sloan and the Cardinals running game if they have any hopes of sneaking out of Monticello with a road win.
“We have got to keep Sloan from running wild on us,” Hines stated. “He had over 200 yards rushing in their first game against Shelby County, and that is how they want to play. They want to run the ball with him and control the game that way. We have to stop that and put them in long yardage situations. We have to make other players beat us, and not Sloan.”
But even if the Maroons do stop Sloan, the Cardinals have other weapons
“Sloan is the first priority, but they got other good players that can make plays,” Hines said. “We have got to play good strong fundamental football and cut down on our mistakes. We have got to execute well offensively. I think we struggled Week 1 when we got to the red zone offensively. We moved the ball well up and down the field, but struggled once we got in the red zone. We have got to improve defensively in our pass coverage.
The one question mark, Pulaski County had going into the 2019 season was at the quarterback position. Sophomore Drew Polston put all those worries to rest with a strong debut gridiron performance.
“I think (Drew) Polston played pretty well for his first varsity start,” Hines sated. “He was very calm in the pocket and did a really god job of eluding rushers when they got to him. He got first downs and was very accurate with his passes. We are really high on him and we think he is going to be a great quarterback, and he didn’t do anything to damage that thought.”
The Maroons are a little bit more healthier with Tristan Cox, Layton Abbot and Evan Mercer back into the line-up. However, running back will be out indefinitely with his shoulder injury.
Pulaski County (0-1) lost to Wayne County (1-0) at home last season by a score of 34-25.
