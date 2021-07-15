For the Love of the Game

This fall, Tyler Gillum will be leading the Somerset High School boys soccer program after the retirement of two-time Briar Jumper soccer coach Brian Blankenship.
Gillum, a former standout soccer player at Southwestern High School, credits two Somerset High School influenced life-changing events happening to him way before he even put on his first purple-and-gold coaching shirt.
Gillum, who has coached the Meece Middle School boys soccer team for the past three seasons, met the love of his life at Somerset's Clara Morrow Field while assistant coaching at Madison Southern High School.
"I was an assistant coach at Madison Southern at the time and we were playing Somerset at Clara Morrow Field," Gillum recalled. "One of our players injured his knee and I went onto field to check on him. As I was looking at his injury, his older sister Rachel came out of the stands to check on him too."
"I was immediately interested in her as soon as I saw her on the soccer field that day," Tyler Gillum recalled. "That was seven years ago and we have been a couple ever since."
Rachel Wilson Gillum, who was formerly on the 2012 Madison Southern 4X100 state championship track relay team, also remembers that chance meeting with her future husband.
"My little brother got hurt that day and I went over to the sidelines to check on him," Rachel Gillum recalled. "I saw Tyler and remember thinking how cute he was. So after the game when my parents and I went to help my brother, Tyler and I introduced ourselves. Then on the way home that night, I asked my brother all sorts of questions about Tyler and then sent him a friend request on Facebook."
The young couple have been married for almost a year now and are expecting their first child in September.
Gillum's other link to the Briar Jumpers' soccer program was the introduction of three former Somerset High School soccer players.
"When I played at Southwestern in 2009, James Ray was my coach, while Nick Stringer and Sean McBride were my assistant coaches," Gillum stated. "Those three guys played on that famous 2001 Somerset State Final Four team. All three have been great soccer coaches in their own right, and have been great mentors to me throughout my coaching and playing career. Plus, I learned from another great coach in Brian Blankenship."
"It is exciting to think that I start my coaching career at Somerset High School exactly 20 years after that 2001 State Final Four Team," Gillum stated. "And three players from that team, 20 years ago, have greatly impacted my life as a soccer coach."
After becoming his family's fourth generation graduate from Eastern Kentucky University, Gillum was an assistant boys soccer coach at Madison Southern High School. Gillum was student teaching at Madison Southern when his former high school coach James Ray asked him to help out on the Madison Southern boys soccer team.
Gillum's great grandfather Charles Bryant was a Hall of Fame athlete at Eastern Kentucky University in the late 1930's, and his grandfather Larry Bryant played football at EKU under the Colonels' legendary coach Roy Kidd.
Gillum's tenure as the Meece Middle School boys soccer coach culminated with a thrilling conference championship double-overtime win over rival Northern Middle School this past spring.
Gillum has coached or worked with almost every Briar Jumpers soccer player on his 2021 roster. The juniors on the 2021 Briar Jumpers' team were eighth graders when Gillum started coaching at Meece Middle School.
"I have a lot of experience coaching most of the kids on this year's team," Gillum stated. "We have a very strong core of seniors and juniors on this year's team, but we don't have a lot of depth in those two grade levels and will have to depend on some sophomores and freshmen for depth."
Gillum has beefed up the Briar Jumpers' schedule with more games against quality teams, which includes a trip to the Purple Classic in Bowling Green.
"We want to start the season off with some strong competition, which will prepare us for our district and regional games later in the season," Gillum explained. "We start all our practices with cardio, and then we see how they perform from there. We hope our fitness will prepare us for stronger teams, especially in the last 20 minutes of a match. I want us to play a fast-paced style of soccer, but I also want each player to play solid on defense."
Gillum and his Briar Jumpers will kick off their season on Monday, Aug. 9, against South Laurel High School.
