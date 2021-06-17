Former Lincoln County coach Cassandra McWhorter named new Lady Jumpers basketball coach

Former Lincoln County High School girls basketball coach Cassandra McWhorter was named as the new Somerset High School girls basketball coach on Thursday.
Over the past 10 seasons – from 2010 to 2020 – McWhorter was one of the most prolific girls basketball coaches within the 12th Region.
McWhorter led the Lincoln County High School girls basketball program to back-to-back 12th Region Tournament titles in 2012 and 2013, and led the Lady Patriots to a State Final Four appearance in 2012. McWhorter led the Lady Patriots to seven 45th District Tournament titles, four 12th Region Tournament Finals appearances, and advanced to – at least – the 12th Region Tournament semifinals seven of her 10 seasons at Lincoln County High School.
In her 10 seasons at Lincoln County, McWhorter had seven 20-plus win seasons and a sparking overall career record of 219 wins and 90 losses for a 71 percent winning percentage.
After a decade of coaching the Lady Patriots to 12th Region Tournament success, McWhorter took last year off. And when the Somerset position came open, she was intrigued at coaching in a smaller high school atmosphere.
"When the job opened and I was contacted, the position at Somerset intrigued me because of their rich tradition," McWhorter stated. "From my playing days at Lincoln County, I know Coach (Judie) Mason had a very successful program there and it is an unique situation with it being an independent school and a little bit of a smaller school."
"I was also excited about competing for an All "A" state championship, as well as an overall state championship," McWhorter stated. "I never got to experience that, and I have always thought the All "A" was an unique situation and special to win."
Despite her wealth of success coaching at the high school level, McWhorter's stability is a much needed ingredient for future Lay Jumpers' success. The Somerset girls program has went through four different coaches in the last eight seasons, and Mcwhorter is the fourth Lady Jumper head basketball coach since 2017.
"I know there has been a lot of change for the girls in the last few years." McWhorter said. "My stability was one of the things I hoped I could bring to the Somerset program. Hopefully, I can be here for years to come. I have two small children and I want to get them grounded into the school system."
"I would like to stay somewhere for numerous years, and not bounce back and forth," McWhorter explained. "Hopefully, the (Somerset) girls will buy into my coaching style, my philosophy, and know that I am knowledgeable of the game."
With a state Final Four appearance, two regional titles, and two region runner-up finishes, McWhorter has proved that her style of basketball is successful at the high school level.
"People that have watched my teams over the years, see that I like to get up and down the court, and play a faster pace style of basketball," McWhorter stated. "I like to create easy offense whether that is pressing and getting points off turnovers or making sure we execute out-of-bounds plays. My first college coach taught us if you can create easy points for yourselves, then you are ahead of the game already."
McWhoter was introduced to the team on Thursday evening in Somerset High School's Hall of Fame room.
