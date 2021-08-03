Former UK hurdlers Camacho-Quinn and Harrison win gold and silver at Olympics

TOKYO -- University of Kentucky track & field alumni Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Team Puerto Rico and Keni Harrison of Team USA win gold and silver in the 100m hurdles, followed by Sydney McLaughlin qualifying for the 400m hurdles final in day four of Olympic track & field competition.
McLaughlin, the 400m hurdles world record-holder, had the top time of the field in the 400m semifinals (53.03).
Camacho-Quinn earned the gold medal with a time of 12.37 but broke the Olympic record in semifinals with a time of 12.26.
"Everything happens for a reason and I came through with the gold," Camacho-Quinn said in Jon Mulkeen's report for World Athletics. "My first gold medal!
"Puerto Rico is such a small country but this will give little kids hope, and I'm glad I'm the person who does that.
"Anything is possible and everybody here has been training hard for this moment. Honestly, I think all of us should be awarded for this. It's been a very hard year, but I'm really thankful."
The two-time NCAA Champion's gold medal was redemption for the Rio 2016 Olympics when she was leading her semifinal heat into the last few hurdles before crashing out before the finish line.
Harrison, the world record-holder in the 100m hurdles, ran for silver in the 100m hurdles with a time of 12.52. In 2016, Harrison missed making the Team USA Olympic Team for the Rio Games after a disappointing finish at the Trials. She won every other race she ran that year, highlighted by setting the world record at 12.20 at the London Anniversary Games two weeks after her Trials setback.
"To run against Quinn, We used to be training partners," Harrison told Lewis Johnson on the NBC broadcast. "It brought me back to Kentucky days, but it was just so fun coming out here and just getting a medal for my country.
"Just to get a silver medal at this stage, it's amazing"
Recent UK graduate Dwight St. Hillaire of Trinidad and Tobago ran in the 400m dash semifinals but was unable to qualify for finals, finishing with a time of 45.58. St. Hillaire will run again in the 4x400m relay on Friday, August 6.
The 400m hurdles final, featuring McLaughlin, will commence Tuesday, Aug. 3, at 10:30 p.m. ET.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.