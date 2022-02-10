Former Warriors AD Scott Gregory honored

Former Southwestern High School athletic director Scott Gregory was recently recognized for his longstanding service to the Warriors' athletic program. Gregory served as the Southwestern athletic director from 2008 to 2018.
During the halftime break of Friday night's Southwestern-Wayne County boys basketball game, Gregory was presented plaque of recognition by current Southwestern AD Alex Eaton and Southwestern principal Mark Flynn. Current and former coaches were also on hand to congratulate Gregory.
During Gregory's tenure, Southwestern High School flourished with many championship programs, which included, 2008 Boys Cross Country Regional Championship, 2009 Boys Track Regional Championship, 2009 Girls Track Regional Championship, 2009 Girls Cross Country Regional Championship, 2010 Girls Cross Country Regional Championship, 2011 Football Regional Championship, 2012 Boys Basketball Regional Championship, 2013 UCA Cheer National Championship, 2014 Baseball Regional Championship, 2015 UCA Cheer National Championship, 2018 Boys Basketball Regional Championship, Archery Regional Championships in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2018, and Volley Regional Championships in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015
Gregory also started the SWHS Bass fishing Team, which is now competing on the National stage.
