Fourteen runs not enough for Lady Jumpers

STANFORD – The high-powered offense of the Somerset High School softball team came up with 17 hits and 14 runs, but it wasn't enough as the Lady Jumpers fell to Lincoln County, 16-14, on Wednesday.
The two teams came out slamming from the start as the Lady Pats scored 11 runs in the first two innings, and Somerset responded with 10 runs in the second and third innings. Down 16-1 going into the final frame, the Lady Jumpers rallied for three more runs but couldn't come up with the last two runs.
For the game, seventh-grader Sarah White had three hits, drove in three runs, and scored two runs. Jasmine Peavey had three hits, scored three runs, and drove in two runs. Emry Pyles had three hits, drove in two runs, and scored two runs. Addison Langford had two hits, drove in two runs, and scored a run.
Mollie Lucas had two hits, scored a run, and drove in a run. Jazlynn Shadoan had two hits and scored two runs. Kaley Harris and Emme Goforth both scored two runs each.
Sarah White pitched 1.2 innings and Emry Pyles pitched 4.1 innings. Pyles struck out six batters.
Somerset (7-4) will host Bowling Green and Corbin on Saturday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
