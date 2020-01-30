Pulaski County High School senior Colton Fraley (center) was awarded his career 1,000-point basketball on Tuesday night prior to the Somerset game. Pictured with Colton Fraley is John Fraley (left) and Shannon Fraley.
Fraley awarded 1,000-point basketball
