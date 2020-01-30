Fraley awarded 1,000-point basketball

STEVE CORNELIUS I CJ

Pulaski County High School senior Colton Fraley (center) was awarded his career 1,000-point basketball on Tuesday night prior to the Somerset game. Pictured with Colton Fraley is John Fraley (left) and Shannon Fraley.

 Steve Cornelius Photo

STEVE CORNELIUS I CJ

Pulaski County High School senior Colton Fraley (center) was awarded his career 1,000-point basketball on Tuesday night prior to the Somerset game. Pictured with Colton Fraley is John Fraley (left) and Shannon Fraley.

Tags

Recommended for you