Frankfort too much for Somerset Christian

In a resemblance of a fast-paced NBA game, there was no lack of offense at Somerset Christian School's Cougar Den on Thursday. Unfortunately, the homestanding Cougars came up on the short end in a 92-78 loss to Frankfort High School.
The visiting Panthers went into their big man, Jackson Twombly, for most of the opening quarter to take an early 30-14 lead at the end of the period. Twombly scored 17 of his team-high 26 points in the opening quarter.
With more attention on Twombly in the second period, Frankfort point guard Jordan Blythe scored 12 of his 19 points in the first half. Also, the Panthers forced the Cougars into 15 first-half turnovers to end the half leading 54-30.
"We couldn't stop their big guy (Twombly) on the inside," stated Somerset Christian School boys basketball coach Kirk Stickley. "We knew if we tried to double up on him, they would set their three-point shooter (Blythe). So, it was like pick your poison. So we decided to let (Twombly) go one-on-one with our big guys, and we couldn't match up with him."
The Cougars came out fighting to open the second half with a 6 to 0 run with baskets by Noah Brummett, Aaron Crubaugh and Braydon Moore. Later in the third period, Frankfort went on a 8 to 0 run of their own to go up 68-42.
"I was really happy the way we came out and played to start out the second half," Stickley stated. "But it is one of those things where we will play hard for four minutes, then we get tired and I don't have a deep enough bench to go to. I am not able to give the starters a rest, and our starters are putting in almost 32 minutes a game."
Somerset Christian junior Luke Atwood hit two three-pointers to close out the third period with Frankfort on top 72-48.
In the final quarter, it was all Luke Atwood - who nailed three treys and scored 17 points in the final period. Atwood ended the contest with a game-high 35 points and seven three-pointers.
"This is Luke Atwood's breakout game," Stickley. "We have been waiting all season for him to have a good game like this. When he gets hot, he stays hot."
The Cougars had four players in double figures with Atwood's 35, Aaron Crubaugh scored 18, David Crubaugh scored 11, and Braydon Moore scored 10. Aaron Crubaugh led the Cougars with nine rebounds, while David Crubaugh had seven rebounds and Noah Brummett had six boards.
For the game, Somerset Christian shot 25-of-52 (48 percent) from the field and 9-of-24 (38 percent) from three-point land. The Cougars were19-of-24 from the free throw line for 79 percent.
Somerset Christian (1-5) will host Mercer County High School on Saturday, Jan. 23, at the Cougar Den.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
FHS 30 24 18 20 - 92
SCS 14 16 18 30 - 78
FRANKFORT - Twombly 26, Blythe 19, Hack 18, O'Bryan 8, Austin 8, Walker 5, Ellis 4, Hammond 2, Davis 2.
SOMERSET CHRISTIAN - Atwood 35, A. Crubaugh 18, D. Crubaugh 11, Moore 10, Brummett 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.