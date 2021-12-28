Furious rally by Warriors comes up a little short

Taking on a very good and very athletic Western Hills Ohio team in Tuesday night's Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic, things looked very bleak to say the least for the Southwestern Warriors.
Midway through the third period, Jeron Dunbar and company were looking at a 50-30 deficit. Game over!
Not so fast. The Warriors battled back from the dead, and trimmed that deficit down to a single digit very late, thanks to a pair of Eli Meece free throws that made the score at that time 57-56 in favor of the Mustangs with :34 remaining in the game.
Unfortunately -- despite a good look from behind the arc by Meece with less than 10 seconds remaining in the game -- the Warriors couldn't get over the hump.
Western Hills' Tony Russell made one of two from the charity stripe with :04 remaining with his club already up by three points, and that free throw would thwart a valiant effort in a come back attempt by Southwestern.
Final score -- Western Hills 60 -- Southwestern 56. However, the Warriors certainly made one of the best teams in the greater Cincinnati, Ohio area earn the 'W' in this one.
"All we're asking for is to give ourselves a chance, and we have done that over the last two games," pointed out Dunbar, after his club fell to 3-10 with the loss to the Mustangs.
"We're going to get there -- this team has a very high ceiling, and we're fighting and we're coming together at practice," continued the Warrior head coach. "We're practicing every morning before we come out at night to play in these games -- not a shoot around, but we're actually practicing and breaking things down, and working on things that we think are going to make us successful."
Southwestern was able to hang relatively close to Western Hills in the early going, only trailing the Mustangs 13-12 at the end of the first period.
Thanks to the 12 first half points by Jaden Jefferson, Western Hills was able to stretch that advantage out over the Warriors to 35-24 by the intermission. And, compounding things for Southwestern was the fact that Andrew Jones didn't play much in the opening half, thanks to being saddled with a pair of early fouls.
At the start of the third period, the Mustangs looked as if they were going to put this one away big-time. DeAntre Griffin, Aboubacar Cisse, and Jefferson all drilled three-point baskets, and midway through the period, Western Hills was up by 20 points over the Warriors at 50-30.
However, that's when Dunbar and crew began to mount the comeback. Meece -- along with Conner Hudson -- hit back to back treys to whittle the deficit down to 50-36, and there would be more to come from the Warriors.
Southwestern still trailed 52-41 at the end of the third quarter, but in the final frame, that's when Jones went to work.
The senior guard tallied 12 of his 14 points after the intermission, with most of those coming in the final stanza during the Warriors comeback.
Another three from Hudson cut the deficit down to 56-50, and pair of free throws by Meece made it 56-52, and a hoop from Jones brought the Warriors within a basket at 56-54, but Southwestern could not get into the lead.
Trailing by a 57-54 margin, Meece then made two of those three free throw attempts to trim the deficit down to a single digit at 57-56, but Western Hills would score the final three points of the contest to escape with a hard-fought win.
"The main thing is my guys fight," pointed out Dunbar. "We've always given ourselves a chance, and we always fight to get back into it. What I've seen in the last two days from my guys has been a huge improvement."
"When Andrew (Jones) gets in foul trouble, that does hurt us, but we had more and more guys step up," added the Southwestern coach. "Connor Hudson really stepped up for us tonight by hitting those three three's, and JJ Hutchinson has been huge for us over the last week. I like where we're at. I know the wins and losses are not where we want it to be, but it's not where we are starting, but where we're going to be in February -- that's our main goal."
Meece paced the Warriors with 22 points in the loss, while Jones scored 14 points.
Southwestern -- 3-10 on the season -- will finish out play in the tournament on Wednesday at 3:15 p.m. against Spring Hill High School out of Tennessee.
