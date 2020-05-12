G.J. Wooldridge named Citizens Bank Retro Athlete of the Week

G.J. Wooldridge, a 2003 Southwestern High School graduate, was a standout athlete in four sports for the Warriors. Wooldridge played football in the fall, basketball in the winter, and played baseball and ran track in the spring. In his final two high school seasons on the gridiron, Wooldridge rushed for nearly 2,400 yards.

