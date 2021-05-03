Gabbie Countryman lifts Lady Maroons in walk-off win

GEORGETOWN – The Pulaski County High School softball team suffered two weekend losses to ranked teams in the Birds Nest Classic, and then enjoyed a seventh-inning walk-off win over Dixie Heights High School.
On Friday, #10 Great Crossing edged the Lady Maroons 1-0 in a defensive battle. Despite outhitting the the Lady Warhawks 8 to 5, Pulaski County could not get a base runner to home plate. Riley Hull, Gabbie Countryman and Molli Nelson had two hits each. Pitcher Kaylee Strunk gave up just five hits and struck out four batters in five innings of work.
On Saturday, the #19 Lady Maroons suffered a 7-1 defeat to #39 Madison Southern High School. The Lady Maroons were held to only three hits the entire game, as Hull, Vicky Countryman and Nelson produced the only hits.
On Saturday evening, Pulaski County was deadlocked with #33 Dixie Heights at 5-5 going into the final inning when Gabbie Countryman grounded out to third to score Chloe Carroll for the 6-5 walk-off win. Carroll had two hits, drove in two runs and scored three runs. Hull drove in two runs and scored a run. Dawn Wilson had two hits and scored a run. Vicky Countryman had two hits and drove in a run. Ryann Sowder had two hits. Carroll and Hull both hit home runs in the win.
Pulaski County (13-3) hosts Lincoln County High School on Monday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.