Gabe Urgelles top sixth-grader in archery <span>3D State</span><span> </span><span>T</span><span>ournament</span>

Science Hill School sixth-grader Gabe Urgelles placed fifth in the middle school boys division of the Kentucky NASP IBO 3D Archery State Tournament. Also, Urgelles was the top-ranked sixth grader for that discipline with a score of 284..
Gabe Urgelles top sixth-grader in archery 3D State Tournament
