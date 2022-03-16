Gabe Urgelles top sixth-grader in archery <span>3D State</span><span> </span><span>T</span><span>ournament</span>

Submitted Photo

Science Hill School sixth-grader Gabe Urgelles placed fifth in the middle school boys division of the Kentucky NASP IBO 3D Archery State Tournament. Also, Urgelles was the top-ranked sixth grader for that discipline with a score of 284.

Science Hill School sixth-grader Gabe Urgelles placed fifth in the middle school boys division of the Kentucky NASP IBO 3D Archery State Tournament. Also, Urgelles was the top-ranked sixth grader for that discipline with a score of 284..

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you