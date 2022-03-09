Science Hill School sixth-grader Gabe Urgelles, who shoots S3DA archery with the AimTakers S3DA from London, Ky., won the S3DA National Indoor Eagle Barebow Champion in Owensboro, Ky. Urgelles is the 2022 Kentucky S3DA Indoor Eagle Barebow State Champion and the 2022 The Shootout Series Eagle Barebow National Champion. Gabe also shoots NASP archery for Science Hill.
Gabe Urgelles wins archery national title
