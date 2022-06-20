Gabe Urgelles won Eagle Barebow division champion at the S3DA 3D National Championship held in Rend Lake, Illinois June 18-19. He earned the title by shooting on two 20 3D target courses and overtaking his closest competitor by 56 points. Last weekend in London, Kentucky, he won Kentucky S3DA 3D Eagle Barebow Champion. Urgelles is a member of AimTakers Archery.
Gabe Urgelles wins at 3D National Championship
Glenda Bray Phelps, age 95, of Somerset, passed away on Thursday, June 16th 2022 at Hospice of Lake Cumberland. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 20th, 2022 in the Chapel of Southern Oaks Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.…
Ronald (Ronnie) L. Troxtell, age 78 of Bronston, Kentucky, passed from this life on Sunday, June 12, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in the Chapel of Southern Oaks Funeral Home with Bro. Adam Evans officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m.…
William Douglas Tharp, age 75, of Somerset, Kentucky, passed from this life on Friday, June 10, 2022 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. Visitation will begin at 11:30 A.M. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 in the Chapel of Southern Oaks Funeral Home with funeral services to be held at 1:30 p.m.…
