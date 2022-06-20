Gabe Urgelles wins at 3D National Championship

Submitted Photo

Gabe Urgelles won Eagle Barebow division champion at the S3DA 3D National Championship held in Rend Lake, Illinois June 18-19. He earned the title by shooting on two 20 3D target courses and overtaking his closest competitor by 56 points. Last weekend in London, Kentucky, he won Kentucky S3DA 3D Eagle Barebow Champion. Urgelles is a member of AimTakers Archery.

 

