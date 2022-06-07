Science Hill resident Gabe Urgelles wins Eagle Barebow Recurve Division Champion at the Archery Shooters Association TRU Ball/Black Eagle Pro/Am tournament. Gabe attends Science Hill Elementary and also shoots for the school’s archery team. He is also a member of the S3DA team AimTakers Archery based out of London, Ky.
Gabe Urgelles wins Eagle Barebow Recurve Pro/Am
Steve Cornelius
Steve Cornelius has worked as a journalist at the Commonwealth Journal since 2001, and has been the CJ Sports Editor since 2005.
