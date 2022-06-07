Gabe Urgelles wins Eagle Barebow Recurve Pro/Am

Submitted Photo

Science Hill resident Gabe Urgelles wins Eagle Barebow Recurve Division Champion at the Archery Shooters Association TRU Ball/Black Eagle Pro/Am tournament. Gabe attends Science Hill Elementary and also shoots for the school's archery team. He is also a member of the S3DA team AimTakers Archery based out of London, Ky.

Science Hill resident Gabe Urgelles wins Eagle Barebow Recurve Division Champion at the Archery Shooters Association TRU Ball/Black Eagle Pro/Am tournament. Gabe attends Science Hill Elementary and also shoots for the school’s archery team. He is also a member of the S3DA team AimTakers Archery based out of London, Ky.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you