Rising Science Hill eighth grader, Gabe Urgelles, won the S3DA Outdoor Target Eastern National Championship for the youth barebow recurve male division. Urgelles was ranked 2nd in the qualifying rounds but came back to win all three head-to-head matches 6-0. Urgelles was also named S3DA National Shooter of the Year for the same division. The award is presented to the top scoring archer across indoor, 3D, and outdoor target disciplines at the national tournaments.
In June, Urgelles won both the state and national S3DA 3D tournaments. Two weeks ago in Des Moines, Iowa, he placed 4th at the US Archery Junior Olympic Archery Development Target Nationals in the U15 barebow recurve division. He earned the bronze, silver and gold USA archery Olympian achievement awards for his scores during that tournament.
