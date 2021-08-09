Gage Gregory shoots four-under-par at Pikeville

STEVE CORNELIUS | CJ

Wayne County High School senior Gage Gregory fired a four-under-par round of 68 to place third individually in the Pikeville Invitational. The Cardinals boys golf team placed fourth overall with a team score of 333.

PIKEVILLE – Wayne County High School senior Gage Gregory fired a four-under par round of 68 to pace the Cardinals boys golf team to a fourth-place team finish in the Pikeville Invitational at the Stonecrest Golf Course. Gregory placed third individually out of nearly 100 golfers.

Wayne County posted a team score of 333 with Aaron Hesse firing a 79, Gehrig Sexton shooting 87, Cade Foster scored a 99, and Hunter Bell coming in at 117.

STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you