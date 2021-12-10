Wayne County High School senior Gage Gregory signed to play golf at the next level at Midway University. Gregory, who was one of the best players to compete in the Cardinals' golf program, qualified for four straight KHSAA state golf championships during his prep career. Also, Gregory won the 2021 Leachman Buick-GMC•Cadillac/KHSAA State Golf Championship Scholarship award. The scholarship award, which is awarded to one male and one female state golf tourney participant, is based on excellence in four areas -- Academic Achievement, Leadership, Citizenship and Sportsmanship. Gregory, who placed third individually in this year's boys regional golf championship, has competed on two Wayne County regional championship golf teams. Pictured with Gage Gregory, for his signing to Midway University, was his parents Amy and Stewart Gregory. Also, Gage Gregory's other family members - Janet Gregory, Freda Matthews, Barry Matthews, Lewis Gregory, Gabriele Gregory and Larry Matthews - were in attendance for his signing. A host of teammates from other sports and other school administrators and coaches attended Gregory's college signing.
Gage Gregory signs with Midway University
