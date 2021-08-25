Game On: Pulaski County to play at Lexington Catholic this Friday

Less than 24 hours after the Pulaski County High School football team found themselves without a Week Two football game, the Maroons learned on Wednesday afternoon that they would be playing on Friday night.
Pulaski County (1-0) will be playing the Knights of Lexington Catholic (1-0) at 8:45 p.m., of Friday, Aug. 27, in the nightcap game of the Bluegrass Bowl at Lexington Catholic High School. The Knights were scheduled to battle Johnson Central High School, but the visiting Golden Eagles cancelled due to COVID-related issues.
Fern Creek High School and Henry Clay High School will play the first game of the two-game Bluegrass Bowl.
On Tuesday, Pulaski County High School got the call that their Week 2 football game at Wayne County High School had been cancelled.
The Wayne County football staff indicated that a few of their players and some coaches had tested positive for COVID. The Cardinals football program cancelled football practices for the rest of the week.
