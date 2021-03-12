Garrard beats Wayne County at the buzzer

The Wayne County Cardinals dropped to the Garrard County Golden Lions 53-52 at the buzzer last night at Wayne.
The Cardinals went into the fourth with a 12 point lead at 42-30, but Garrard opened the fourth with a 17-10 run that had them down 52-47 with just over a minute left to play.
The Golden Lions opted to foul a little early to try and get the ball back with more time and it payed off as Renan Dobbs missed the free throw for Wayne, and Hudson Cornett nailed Garrard's fourth three of the quarter to cut the the Cardinal lead to two at 52-50.
Wayne got four more chances at the free throw line inside the final minute, all in a row, and did not come away with a single point. Garrard got the ball back deep inside the final minute and had one last chance with less than a second on the clock.
The Golden Lions inbounded the ball to their top scorer, Ethan Cooper, in the corner and he instantly drained a game winning three ball.
"Tough loss, but we didn't deserve to win," said Wayne County head coach Rodney Woods. "When you turn the ball over and miss free throws, you are asking to lose."
Cooper carried the Golden Lions with multiple clutch shots throughout the night and finished with a team high 23 points. Montavin Quisenberry was the only other scorer in double digits for Garrard with 11.
For Wayne, sophomore Mason Burchett led the team with a game high 25 point performance. Senior Brody Weaver also reached double figures with 12 and had a double-double leading the team with 15 total rebounds as well.
Despite a tough loss, the Cardinals had a great start to the game. They outscored Garrard 15-11 in the first, and 15-4 in the second to lead 30-15 at halftime.
Then, Garrard outscored Wayne 15-12 in a competitive third quarter, and 23-10 in the fourth for the win.
"Been the story of the season," said coach Woods. "Get out to a good lead, then give it away in the second half."
The loss gave Wayne County a final regular season record of 9-13 and they will face Southwestern Monday night at Wayne for the first round of the 48th District Tournament.
"We have to find a way to play better in the second half," said coach Woods. "If we don't, we will play one more game then get ready for next season."
WCHS - 15 - 15 - 12 - 10 - 52
GCHS - 11 - 4 - 15 - 23 - 53
Wayne Co. - Burchett 25, Weaver 12, Phillips 8, Dobbs 5, Gregory 2.
Garrard Co. - Cooper 23, Quisenberry 11, Cornett 7, Brooks 4, Wall 4, Alcorn 2, Dailey 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.