HARRODSBURG — Upsetting the homestanding Briar Jumpers of Somerset High School 2-1 on Tuesday at Charlie Taylor Field in the 12th Region Baseball Tournament opening round, Southwestern’s season came to an end in a 4-1 loss to Garrard County High School in the semifinals on Wednesday night at Mercer County High School.
The game was knotted at 1-1 up until the top of the sixth inning when Garrard County scored two runs in the sixth and another run on the seventh.
Garrard County starting pitcher Tavian Neff allowed only three Warrior hits in seven innings. Jayce Gager, Caleb Ramsey and Kyle West had the only three hits for the Warriors, while Ramsey drove in their lone run. Cameron Shipp pitched the first five innings of the game only allowing one Garrard County run.
In the top of the sixth inning, Garrard County took a 3-1 lead after Hayden Ellerman hit a bases load sacrifice fly out to right field to score Merrick Graham. Bayden Ray singled to right field to score Caden Neff. The inning started after the Golden Lions loaded the bases with no outs off three straight walks.
In the top of the seventh frame Garrard County went up 4-1 after Merrick Graham hit an infield single to score Jayden Noe from second base.
Top of the third, Garrard County scored the first run of the game off an infield fly single by Caden Neff to score Caleb Meade, but Merrick Graham was thrown out at home plate by Ben Howard. In the bottom half of the frame. Southwestern tied the game at 1-1 on a Caleb Ramsey RBI single to center to score Jonas Gallagher.
In the bottom of the second, Southwestern loaded the bases with Kyle West, Ben Howard and Travis Burton after two hit-by-pitch batters and a walk. Garrard County pitcher Tavian Neff made a bare-handed double play catch to get the Golden Lions out of the inning without any damages after an inning-ending ground out.
Both teams threatened to score in the first frame when Southwestern centerfield Jonas Gallagher made a sliding catch to save two Garrard County runs in the top of the inning. In the bottom of the first, the Warriors’ Jayce Gager was stranded on third base after a single and advancing two bases on a Garrard County throwing error.
Garrard County (25-12) advanced the to 12th Region Tournament championship game to play Pulaski County High School on Thursday at Mercer County High School. Southwestern (17-21) ended their season in the region semifinals.
