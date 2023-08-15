It’s been years since Somerset Christian School has put a girls’ basketball team on the court. Friday night, the sixth and eighth grade Cougars took the court for the first time since 2015.
The games did not favor the Cougars but they have potential for greatness. In their preseason game the Cougars sixth grade team went 2-0 against Lexington Christian and Estill County. The eighth grade team went 0-2.
While the games may have not went how they wanted, Lady Cougar basketball is back in earnest. It may be a few years before they can compete at a level, but having the program back is good news for everyone. Who better to lead this revival of girls’ basketball at Somerset Christian than legendary coach Gary Abbott.
Garry Abbott spent over 150 days in in the hospital, numerous days on a ventilator, had five code blues and lost his hands. However, here he is now leading this revival and he couldn’t be happier.
“I’m thankful for God and the ability to coach these young ladies,” he expounded.
Abbott served as the girl’s head basketball coach at both Monticello and Clinton County High Schools, posting a record of 244-135 at Monticello, and he had a 140-25 record at Clinton County during his tenure as head coach of the Lady Bulldogs.
At Clinton County, his teams won four 4th Regional All A titles, two 4th Regional Tournament Championships, and five 16th District crowns.
At Monticello, he won six All A 12th Regional championships, and five 47th District titles.
In all, Abbott won 10 district championships, three regional titles, appeared in 16 regional tournaments, won 10 All A regional crowns, and won one All A State Championship. He also had a team that went to the Final Four one year at the Girl’s Sweet 16 State Basketball Tournament.
He was voted as the 4th Region Coach of the Year three times, and was the KABC Coach of the Year three times.
Gary Abbott was also inducted into the Girl’s 12th Region Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021, and he was inducted into the Clinton County Wall of Fame in 2021 as well.
He was the first person that was ever diagnosed with Covid 19 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
He spent 115 days at LCRH with that diagnosis, with 27 of those days in a coma on a ventilator, fighting for his life.
He was admitted into Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital on March 18, 2020, and didn’t walk out of the hospital until July 10, 2020. Then again, Gary Abbott shouldn’t have walked out of that facility at all.
Now, a little over three years later, coach Abbott is bringing girls’ basketball back to Somerset Christian. The Cougars entrusted the right man for the job and the Lady Cougars will be back to prominence soon, doing so in the KHSAA for the first time.
