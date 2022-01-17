Gavin Stevens named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Pulaski County High School senior Gavin Stevens scored a game-high 35 points and hit seven three-pointers in the Maroons' win over Southwestern on Friday. Stevens added 14 rebounds for the double-double.

