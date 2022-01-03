Pulaski County High School senior Gavin Stevens led the Maroons in the Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic last week. Stevens scored 61 points in three games for a 20.3 scoring average. Stevens also pulled down 24 rebounds and hit seven three-pointers.
Gavin Stevens named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week
Diane Patrone, age 77, of Somerset, Ky passed away December 28, 2021. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
