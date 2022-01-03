Gavin Stevens named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Pulaski County High School senior Gavin Stevens led the Maroons in the Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic last week. Stevens scored 61 points in three games for a 20.3 scoring average. Stevens also pulled down 24 rebounds and hit seven three-pointers.

