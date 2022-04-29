Gavin Stevens named to Kentucky All-Stars

Submitted Photo

Pulaski County High School senior Gavin Stevens was one of the 12 select players in the state to be named to the Kentucky All-Stars for the annual Kentucky-Indiana All-Stars high school basketball series. Stevens, a recent Georgetown College signee, led the Maroons in almost every category this past season with 529 points (16 ppg) and 253 rebounds. For his high school career, Stevens scored 1,140 points, pulled down 521 rebounds, and hit 148 three pointers. Stevens was named the 2021-22 Commonwealth Journal Boys Basketball Player of the Year, along with teammate Zach Travis. Stevens also was named to All-District and All-Region teams over the past several seasons.