Gavin Stevens signs with Georgetown College

STEVE CORNELIUS I CJ

Pulaski County High School senior Gavin Stevens signed to play basketball at Georgetown College. Stevens led the Maroons in almost every category this past season with 529 points (16 ppg) and 253 rebounds. For his high school career, Stevens scored 1,140 points, pulled down 521 rebounds, and hit 148 three pointers. On hand for Stevens' signing to Georgetown was, front row from left, Marella Stevens, Sabrina Stevens, Gavin Stevens, Rodney Stevens, and Don Stevens; back row from left, Chris Fitzgerald, Jeff Cothron, Chris Briggs, Bella Stevens, John Fraley, Shannon Fraley and, Blake Burton.