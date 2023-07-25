The 42nd annual Eagles Nest Invitational Tournament was held over the weekend, with Gehrig Sexton coming out on top in the championship flight with a final score of 136. Others scores in the championship flight included Will Molen in second with a 143, Ben Purcell in third with a 145, Eli Fisher in fourth with a 146 and Austin Molen in fifth with a 146.
In the “A” Flight, Jeff Snyder claimed first with a score of 151. Other finishers included David Gumm in second with a 151, Jordan Molen in third with a 152, Steve Hatfield in fourth with a 153 and Kyle Melloy in fifth with a 153.
In the “B” Flight, John Perkins claimed first place with a score of 158. Other finishers included Reece Broughton in second with a 160, Bill Adams in third with a 161, Mack King in fourth with a 162 and Andrew Cooper in fifth with a 164.
In the “C” Flight, Joe Akin won first place after shooting a 169, with Chase Hall close behind him in second with a 171. Somerset Mayor Alan Keck finished third with a score of 172. JJ Jones came in fourth with a score of 174 and Sean Doane finished fifth with a score of 175.
In the “D” Flight, Danny Molen came out on top with a score of 190, with Brandon Girdler finishing in second, also with a score of 190. Other finishers included Ted Huntley in third with a score of 192, Willie Wilson in fourth with a score of 196 and Blair Hoelscher in fifth with a score of 198.
Cayden Lancaster earned a skin on hole number two with an eagle. Other skins earned included Jordan Molen on hole number 10 with a birdie, Zach Ousley on hole number 12 with a birdie and John Perkins on hole number 14 with a birdie.
