Gehrig Sexton

Wayne County High School junior Gehrig Sexton was named second team All-State by the Kentucky Golf Coaches Association. Sexton won the Model Invitational with a low round of 66. Sexton placed eighth in the Kentucky All-State Tournament and shot the low one-day 18-hole round of 67. Sexton placed third in the Pulaski County Invitational with a 73 and placed sixth in the Region with a round of 74.