Gehrig Sexton places eighth in Kentucky All-State

LEXINGTON - This past weekend the Kentucky Golf Coaches Association held their annual All-State Invitational Tournament at the University of Kentucky Golf Club. Only 96 golfers from around the state received invitations to participate in the two-day event played on the UK Club’s Wildcat and Big Blue golf courses.
Three individual golfers from the area received invites to the prestigious tournament. The area golfers included Somerset High School senior Kannon Tucker, Wayne County junior Gehrig Sexton, and Wayne County junior Gage Gregory.
Gehrig Sexton finished the tournament in eighth place recording a two-day two-over-par total of 145, including the tournament’s lowest single round score of 67. Kannon Tucker finished in 29th place with a two-day total 153 and Wayne County’s Gage Gregory finished 75th with a two-day total 166.
The KGCA Tournament is the most competitive tournament in Kentucky High School golf. These outstanding young golfers were selected based on their performance throughout the high school golf season in 2020. High school golf continues this week for area schools preparing for the 10th Region Golf Tournament to be held at Eagles Nest Golf Course Monday, Sept. 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.