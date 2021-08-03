Gehrig Sexton wins Rocket Invitational

BURNSIDE - Wayne County High School senior Gehrig Sexton took top individual honors in the Rockcastle Rockets Invitational Tournament on Tuesday, played at the General Burnside Island Golf Course. Sexton toured the 18-hole course in two-under-par 70 to take top honors.
Wayne County senior Gage Gregory shot a five-over-par 77. Aaron Hesse shot 82, Hunter Bell shot 97, and Cade Foster scored a 92.
The Cardinals finished fourth in the tournament with a team score of 321.
For Somerset High School, Brady Reynolds shot a round of five-over-par 77. Peyton Phillippi shot 93, Bryson Stevens shot 83, and Quinn Weddle shot a 128.
On Monday, the Wayne County golfers played in Model Patriots Boys Invitational at the University Club at Arlington in Richmond. Sexton shot a two-under-par round of 70 to place third individually. Gregory shot an even-par 72 to finish seventh out of nearly 100 golfers.
"Monday was a very good day for our players," Cardinals boys golf coach Stewart Gregory stated.
Also on Monday, Pulaski County High School girls golfers Anna New, Lauren Worley and Raegan New made a strong showing at the Greenwood Lady Gator Invitational at Bowling Green Country Club. Anna New shot a round of 78 to place 10th individually, while Worley shot an 85 to place 28th. Seventh-grader Raegan New shot a 98 to tie for 51st.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.