George Rogers Clark rallies to sneak past Somerset

Something had to give heading into Somerset's matchup on Saturday night against visiting George Rogers Clark.
The Lady Cardinals -- 10-3 on the season -- rolled into The Briar Patch riding a six-game winning streak, while Somerset had won its last three games headed into the contest.
The beginning and ending of the game spelled doom for Casey Rexroat and company, while the middle part of the contest was Somerset's game to win.
George Rogers Clark started off the game by scoring the first six points of the contest, had a 10-0 run at the end of the third quarter and the beginning of the fourth period, and scored the final seven points of the game, to rally past Somerset in a hard-fought contest by a final score of 57-51.
"We came out tonight without the energy that we needed," lamented head coach Casey Rexroat, after his club fell to 6-6 on the season with the tough-luck loss.
"They had that 6-0 run at the beginning of the game, and I had to call a quick timeout, and it was because they (George Rogers Clark) came out of the game with energy and we didn't," added Rexroat. "It was the hustle stuff -- offensive rebounds and things like that. We just had trouble getting off to a good start. However, after those first six points, in the first half, I don't know that we could have played much better."
Indeed, after trailing by that 6-0 score right out of the gate, the Lady Jumpers rallied and fought back to get back into the contest, hitting clutch shot after clutch shot.
Despite being down by as many as eight points in the opening half, Somerset would go in at the intermission taking its first lead of the night, thanks to a Taya Mills' layup with :44 left in the second quarter.
That bucket gave Somerset its first lead of the evening over the Lady Cards at 25-24, and that's where things stood at halftime.
In the second half, it was Addi Bowling time.
The senior guard didn't log a second on the floor in the first half, but she came out like a house on fire in the third period.
Bowling score all 14 of her points in the second half, and even that would not be enough for the Lady Jumpers on this particular night.
Tyra Flowers -- tallied 13 of her 15 points in the second half -- and she hit arguably the biggest basket of the night for the Lady Cards.
With Somerset leading in the game late in the third period by a 40-36 margin, Flowers drained a three-point basket just before the buzzer sounded, cutting the Lady Jumper lead down to a single digit at 40-39 heading into the fourth stanza.
To begin that fourth quarter, the Lady Cards -- thanks to that momentum on the Flowers three -- would score the first seven points of the period. That 10-0 spurt had George Rogers Clark firmly in the driver's seat, leading this affair 46-40, and putting Somerset into some big-time trouble.
No problem. The Lady Jumpers would rally to reclaim the lead in the final quarter -- one of five lead changes over the game's final eight minutes.
But, the Lady Cards, trailing Somerset late in the game by a 51-50 margin, would end the game with another run -- this time a 7-0 spurt -- to sneak out of The Briar Patch with a hard-fought, 57-51 win over the Lady Jumpers.
"We're disappointed with the loss, and we had trouble tonight at times with their size and their length, but playing in a game like this against that kind of length, is only going to help us out later in the season," pointed out Rexroat.
"Our turnovers, and allowing them to get offensive rebounds was the difference in this game tonight," added the Somerset head coach. "Their length, in both of those cases led to those problems, but we've got no excuses. I can think of at least three times tonight where if we would have just actually backed someone up and blocked them out, we would have gotten an over the back call. But, we didn't get it because we didn't block them out. That was disappointing, but honestly, I'm pretty pleased with how well we moved the ball and how we executed our offense."
Mills who helped Somerset rally into the lead in the first half, led the Lady Jumpers with 16 points in the loss, while Bowling scored all 14 of her points in the second half, and Grace Bruner chipped in with 10 points.
Somerset will return to action on Thursday night at East Jessamine, with that game slated to get underway at 7:30 p.m.
GRC -- 12 12 15 18 -- 57
SHS -- 10 15 15 11 -- 51
George Rogers Clark -- B. Byars 20, Flowers 15, Berry 8, Garrard 6, Gay 4, C. Byars 4.
Somerset -- Mills 16, Bowling 14, G. Bruner 10, Garland 6, K. Bruner 3, Fisher 2.
