Gerald Brinson is a legendary figure in the local running scene, having previously coached at Pulaski County High and most recently at Southwestern High School running their cross country and track & field programs. He recently decided to retire from that post, leaving behind a legacy few can match.
He got into running a lot later than most, stating, “My son ran for PC and that’s when I decided to get into the whole running thing.”
Brinson said he was stepping down to focus on “spending time with his grandkids, since they are only kids once.” He also spoke about “the need for someone younger to take over the helm,” and also said, “Brandon Smiley will be the new leader that the cross country program needs.”
As to what he will miss most about being the head coach, he spoke about “the ability to make kids into avid runners and help them become better people.” Continuing on, he spoke about “missing the daily interactions with the kids he helped coach,” while also stating “I’ve coached a lot of good runners here in my time, and while it’s sort of sad to step away, I know its the right decision and I know Brandon will do great in his new role.”
Although Brinson got involved with running later in his years, he still stands as a pillar of the local running scene and both cross country and track will miss having him guide the local youth as a head coach. Congrats on the retirement Coach Brinson!
